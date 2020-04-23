European economies are heading into an unprecedented recession as a result of government-imposed containment measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to several polls released Thursday.

The magnitude of the drop in economic activity It has been shocking, worse than even the most pessimistic forecast, and it is likely to give an urgent character to the discussions of the leaders of the European Union on a financial rescue package.

“The harsh closure measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have halted economic activity across the continent,” said Florian Hense, economist at Berenberg Bank.



EU leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday where their support is expected for a financial aid package worth 540 billion euros ($ 587 billion) that would help support wages, keep companies afloat and finance healthcare systems. The institutions and nations of the European Union have previously mobilized around 3.3 trillion euros (3.6 trillion dollars).

If Thursday’s polls serve as indicators, Europe is going to need all of that.

Financial reporting firm IHS Markit said the eurozone managers’ buy-to-buy ratio – a measure of economic activity – plummeted to a record low of 13.5 points in April compared to a record 29.7 crash in March. The firm has been collecting data for over 20 years.

Any index below 50 indicates a contraction in activity; the lower the number, the more pronounced the drop. That said, April’s decline suggests the eurozone is heading toward an unprecedented crash. At its lowest point during the 2009 global financial crisis, the index fell to just 36.2.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist for IHS Markit, believed that at the current rate, the eurozone would be contracting at a 7.5% quarterly rate.