European dream versus ‘Champions’ consolidation

04/12/2021 at 06:30 CEST

EFE

Sevilla, after adding ten of the last twelve points at stake, wants to consolidate its fourth position in LaLiga this Monday at the Balaídos stadium, where a Celta awaits him who also needs victory to keep his dream of reaching a European position alive after putting his stay on track.

The visit of the Sevilla team will be a demanding test for a Celtic unable to measure up to the greats of the championship, since so far they have only added one point – against Atlético at Wanda – in their nine matches against the current top seven.

The sky blue team has no margin for error if it wants to reach the Europa League zone. His last results in Balaídos, two defeats, three draws and a single victory, do not allow him more setbacks because has a significant disadvantage over rivals who fight for those same positions.

The Argentinian Eduardo Coudet is obliged to retouch his eleven again. The shallow depth of his squad is a drag on the coach, who has only 14-15 players.

On this occasion he loses his starting central partner: Murillo is dismissed due to suspension and Araujo hurries his recovery to enter the call. Against Sevilla, therefore, Ghanaian Joseph Aidoo and the young Fontán in the center of the axis. It is the same couple that formed from the beginning in the shipwreck of Ibiza. That win in the Copa del Rey (5-2) marked many players.

The rest of the eleven will be the same one that has been playing regularly, with Tapia as the only defensive pivot behind a line of flyers formed by Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez and Nolito. Aspas and Mina are indisputable, while the Argentine Facundo Ferreyra will wait minutes on the bench.

Sevilla, for their part, goes to the Vigo appointment on Monday to close the thirtieth day already knowing the results of the rest of the games, especially those who chase him in the table -Real Sociedad, Betis and Villarreal- in the clear objective of consolidating in that fourth position and having the right to play the Champions League again in the coming campaign.

The advantage with these rivals is now comfortable but prudence has been installed in the Seville club and more if you consider the possibility of looking further up -Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona- in this final stretch of the championship.

The sevillista coach, Julen Lopetegui, made it clear in his press appearance on Saturday, in which he said that the team faces “each game as if it were the last” without looking at “another reality other than the classification”, since “the rest are movies”, alluding to the possibility that Sevilla can get hooked on the title dispute.

He added in this regard that he does not work “to play” in the press room, “but to prepare well for the game against Celta. That is where you have to put all your energy,” he stressed.

The Guipuzcoan you can count on almost your entire staff despite the fact that he revealed that Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri and some other player “have had a little problem, which will exhaust the hours until Monday’s game to decide the eleven that will come out at the Balaídos stadium.

No footballers who have to serve a penalty match, only the left back Sergio Escudero is safe, as he was already absent from the last call for the match in which he beat Atlético de Madrid (1-0) last Sunday at the Sánchez Pizjuán, when his positive for covid-19 was announced.

The physical problems announced in the Moroccan striker could lead to the Dutch Luuk de Jong starting as a forward, while the rest of the team would be the usual starter, with their heavyweights more rested now that Sevilla do not have interweekly matches after a tight schedule in which until recently he was in three competitions.

– Probable lineups:

Celtic: Iván Villar; Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Fontán, Aarón Martín; Wall; Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Nolito; Aspas and Santi Mina.

Seville: Bond; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Fernando, Joan Jordán; Suso, Rakitic, Ocampos; and De Jong.

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (Las Palmas Committee).

Stadium: Bullets

Hour: 21.00.