The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that France violated the freedom of expression of pro-Palestine activists who campaigned to boycott Israeli products.

The court ordered the French government to pay 101,000 euros ($ 115,000) in damages to a group of 11 activists. The global movement for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions called the ruling a major victory for them.

Activists led by Frenchman Jean-Michel Baldassi were convicted of inciting economic discrimination after participating in a 2009 demonstration in front of a hypermarket in the Ilzach population and distributing leaflets in favor of the boycott of Israeli products. The French supreme court upheld the sentence.

But the European court held that the criminal conviction “lacked sufficient relevant grounds” and violated freedom of expression. The court meets in the French city of Strasbourg and its decisions are binding on the signatories of the European Convention on Human Rights, France among them.

“This landmark court ruling is a decisive victory for freedom of expression, human rights defenders and for the BDS movement for freedom, justice and equality for Palestine,” Rita Ahmad of the BDS movement said in a statement.

BDS activists say other governments have used anti-discrimination laws to unfairly attack them as the movement’s global popularity grows. It calls for boycotting, divesting and sanctioning Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions. His supporters say he employs non-violent measures.

Israel says the movement hides its goals of delegitimizing or destroying the Jewish state. He calls on Europe to crack down on BDS activities, to which he attributes the recent anti-Semitic attacks in Western Europe. Last year, the German legislature passed a resolution calling the movement’s methods anti-Semitic and evoking the Nazi-era slogans of boycotting Jews.

In the French case, the human rights court held that the actions of the movement are a form of political expression and a matter of public interest. He noted that the human rights letter admits these expressions as long as they do not constitute “incitements to violence, hatred or intolerance.”

The French government, which has three months to appeal the ruling, did not make a statement Thursday.

Amnesty International expressed the hope that the ruling “will send a clear message to all European states that they must stop persecuting peaceful activists.”