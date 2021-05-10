European consumers get reimbursement of more than four million euros during the pandemic

The network of European Consumer Centers have achieved throughout the pandemic the repayment of more than four million euros for consumers, mainly affected by delayed or canceled flights, hotel closures or mobility restrictions. These centers received a total of 170,000 applications throughout the year, 44% more than the previous year.

This was specified by the European Consumer Center in Spain through a statement in which it added that during said period it has increased the number of people consumers who they turn to the network for help to resolve your European cross-border complaints.

Specifically, between March 2020 and March 2021, the network received 170,000 consumer requests from all over Europe, 44% more than in the same period of the previous year, who either have seen their rights “violated” or had some kind of doubt about European consumer legislation.

The “vast majority” of the cases were related to the tourism sector, especially with the cancellation of flights, consumers who did not want or could not travel due to the pandemic, accommodation closed or package trips canceled, according to the network.

In this regard, coinciding with the commemoration of Europe Day, the network reminded all the citizens of the continent that, in case of problems with your cross-border purchases between countries of the European Union, Norway, Iceland or the United Kingdom, can go to the European Consumer Center of the country where they reside to request assistance in order to “defend their rights and manage their claims”.

Cancellation of flights

The network insisted that passengers affected by the cancellation of their trips by transport companies as a result of the pandemic are entitled to reimbursement and stressed that the offer of a replacement voucher of the amount “may not affect the right of the traveler to opt for a refund, if he prefers.”

“However, during this time, many travelers have had to go to the European Consumer Centers to see how this was violated right“, warned the network, aware that,” in some cases “, companies do not offer such refunds or if they do it offer “is only partial”.

In this sense, he stressed that in the 70% of these cases managed by the European Centers a “favorable” solution for consumers “without the need to go to court”.