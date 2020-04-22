The European Commission appointed August 7 as the final date to take a position on the deal between Embraer and Boeing. The new date was announced on Tuesday evening, 21, by the Commission on its website.

Embraer executives, in a conference call to release the figures for the closing of the fourth quarter of 2019, on March 26, had already pointed out that the agency would take longer to analyze the process, since the commission had stopped the work.

The old deadline was June 23. Since the end of last year, the dates have been postponed from time to time: to October 25th; then for November 5; then to January 20 of this year and, finally, to the end of April.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Embraer said that the deadline for the conclusion of the strategic partnership between the company and The Boeing Company, initially foreseen in the Master Transaction Agreement for April 24, 2020, was under discussion .

The only regulatory body that still needs to approve the agreement is the European Commission. On the Brazilian side, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), the release came in January this year. The understanding is that the two companies do not compete in the same markets and, therefore, the transaction would not pose any risk to competition.

The next steps in the agreement are grounds for distrust in the market. On the one hand, Boeing is plunged into a crisis because of two accidents with the 737-Max that left hundreds dead.

Embraer had a sharp drop in its market value in the face of the coronavirus crisis. These problems began to raise a suspicion in the market regarding the health of the business. The two companies, however, have been steadfast in continuing the process.

The terms and conditions approved on December 17, 2018 defined the creation of a joint venture (Boeing Brasil Commercial) comprising assets of Embraer’s Commercial Aviation segment and related services (Services & Support segment) with an 80% interest in Boeing and 20% of Embraer.

On January 10, 2019, the Brazilian government informed that it would not exercise its veto right in the business of the two companies.