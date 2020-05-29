Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO: 4502) (NYSE: TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that on May 28, the European Commission (the “EC”) released Takeda from the obligation to dispose of the compound under development SHP647 and certain associated rights (the “SHP647”), a commitment made by Takeda to ensure the regulatory release of its acquisition of Shire plc (the “Shire”). Takeda will discontinue the current SHP647 clinical study program and offer all eligible study participants the opportunity to continue to have access to SHP647 in a post-trial access (“PTA”) study. In addition, subject to obtaining the consent of the study participants and satisfying regulatory and ethical considerations, Takeda will make available to the scientific community the data and bio samples of the SHP647 clinical studies through Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (the “Foundation”).

Takeda announced on November 20, 2018 that the EC has approved its proposed acquisition of Shire (the “Acquisition”). The EC’s approval was conditional on Takeda’s compliance with the commitments made to the EC under the regulatory authorization. Specifically with regard to the potential overlap in the area of ​​inflammatory bowel diseases between the product marketed by Takeda, Entyvio (vedolizumab), and the developing compound SHP647 from Shire, Takeda has committed to divest SHP647. The sale of SHP647 was not a condition for the completion of the Acquisition, which became effective on January 8, 2019.

After the completion of the acquisition of Shire, the SHP647 clinical study program was affected by exceptional circumstances, which led the EC to conclude that the competition concerns previously identified by the EC no longer apply. Consequently, the EC concluded that Takeda’s obligation to divest SHP647 was no longer justified, and the EC exempted itself from the undertaking.

Takeda was involved in two formal and rigorous sales processes that spanned 14 months to identify and interact with potential SHP647 buyers. The first sales process was carried out by Takeda, and the second was conducted by an independent Disposal Administrator, appointed according to the standard procedure provided for in Takeda’s commitments to the EC. Takeda and the Disposal Administrator each hired more than 60 potential buyers, but the sale process was unsuccessful.

Takeda will no longer develop the SHP647 compound in any indication of inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. The SHP647 clinical study program will be discontinued in a planned manner over the next few months. The enrollment of new patients in the study protocols was already interrupted in late March due to the risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. Studies will be released from blindness and will not be restarted. Takeda is committed to providing all eligible patients who are already in the clinical trials of SHP647 and responding to treatment the opportunity for continuous access to SHP647 in a PTA study. The parameters for this PTA study will be determined in collaboration with the SHP647 program management committee and the relevant regulatory authorities, and subsequently launched, subject to theapplicable local regulations and ethical considerations. Patients must continue to adhere to the current study protocol until they are contacted by the study center following guidance from Takeda study team members. Treatment will be made available to patients enrolled in this PTA study to meet their needsindividual needs.

In addition, Takeda will make the SHP647 clinical trial data and bio-samples available to the scientific community through the Foundation through the IBD Plexus® platform, a research and biobank platform that centralizes data and bio-samples from various research studies, subject to applicable local regulations and ethical considerations. The Foundation will act as an independent body to review requests from researchers and physicians seeking access to data and bio samples in an anonymous SHP647 clinical trial format, and to make final decisions on data sharing. Takeda is committed to sharing data and bio-samples from clinical studies that benefit patients and promote scientific discovery in order to ensure patient consent to the use of data, privacy and the preservation of research integrity.

SHP647-related assets and liabilities, which were previously classified as held for sale in Takeda’s consolidated statements of financial position, are no longer classified as held for sale as a result of the EC decision. Takeda will reverse the previously estimated liabilities and reevaluate the estimates of future costs related to SHP647, such as program closing costs, which will have a net gain impact on our operating income in the first quarter of the current fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (i.e. fiscal year 2020). This impact will be announced in due course, after its availability.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO: 4502) (NYSE: TAK) is a values-driven, research-driven, biopharmaceutical leader based in Japan, committed to providing better health and a brighter future for patients by translating the highly innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its research and development initiatives in four therapeutic areas: oncology, rare diseases, neuroscience and gastroenterology (GI). We also made R&D investments aimed at plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. We are focusing on the development of highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D mechanism and capabilities to create a robust pipeline of diverse modalities. Our employees are committed to improving the quality of life for patients and working with our health care partners in more than 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

About Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Foundation’s mission is to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of the estimated three million Americans living with IBD. For more than 50 years, we have inspired and involved patients and caregivers in the largest IBD community in the United States and helped to dramatically accelerate the pace of research, breaking down traditional barriers to patients, data, funding and collaborations. We also provide extensive educational resources to patients and their families, medical professionals and the general public.

For more information, visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, call 888-694-8872 or send an email to info@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

Important warning

For the purposes of this press release, “press release” refers to this document, any verbal presentation, any question and answer session and any written or verbal material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) in connection with this release. This press release (including verbal instructions and any questions and answers in connection with said release) is not intended and does not constitute, represent, or form part of any offer, invitation or request for an offer to buy, or purchase, subscribe, exchange, sell or sale of securities or request for vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No action or other title is being offered to the public through this press release. No securities offer shall be made in the United States, except in accordance with registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in accordance with a related exemption. This press release is being offered (along with any other information that may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is used by the recipient for informational purposes only (and not for the assessment of any investment, acquisition, disposal or other transaction). Non-compliance with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly or indirectly has investments are separate entities. In this press release, the term “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “our” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or those who work for them. These expressions are also used where there is no useful purpose in identifying the company or companies in particular.

Forward-looking statements

This press release and any material distributed in connection with this release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions about Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including Takeda’s estimates, forecasts, goals and plans. Among others, forward-looking statements generally include words such as “goals”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “visa”, “intends”, “guarantees”, future marker verbs, possibility, probability , duty, “anticipates” “esteem”, “projects” or similar or negative expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States. United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the success or failure of product development programs; decisions by regulatory authorities and their time; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; complaints or concerns related to the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, such as the new coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in the countries where Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to dispose of assets that are not essential to Takeda’s operations and the timing of any divestment (s); and other factors identified in Takeda’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other Takeda reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports / sec-filings / or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statement that the company may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and Takeda’s results in this press release may not be indicative of, and do not constitute, an estimate, forecast or projection of Takeda’s future results.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a convenience only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005265/en/

Contact:

Media contacts:

Japan Media

Kazumi Kobayashi

kazumi.kobayashi@takeda.com

+81 (0) 3-3278-2095

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Media outside Japan

Tsuyoshi Tada

tsuyoshi.tada@takeda.com

+1 (617) 551-2933

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

Playing at home is not making a difference in the German Championship. Understand the scenario



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra