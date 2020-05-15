Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has extended the current conditional marketing authorization for ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotine) to include treatment of adult patients with previously untreated systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL), in combination with CHP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, prednisone). Large-systemic anaplastic lymphoma is a subtype of peripheral stem cell lymphoma (PTCL). The decision follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on March 27, 2020.

“The European Commission’s decision to approve ADCETRIS for the first-line treatment of patients with sALCL represents a significant milestone for people diagnosed with this devastating condition,” said Teresa Bitetti, President of the Global Oncology Business Unit. “ADCETRIS is the first and only targeted therapy that has been approved for first-line sALCL in several decades. Takeda remains firm in our commitment to offering life-changing treatment options for cancer patients worldwide and we are excited to have the opportunity to bring this new option to the lymphoma community in Europe. ”

This approval is based on the results of the phase 3 ECHELON-2 study, which assesses ADCETRIS in combination with CHP for a standard of care, CHOP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone), in patients with PTCL CD30 +, including the subtype PTCL sALCL. The study achieved its main objective with ADCETRIS plus CHP, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in the intention to treat the population assessed by an Independent Review Committee (risk rate [HR] = 0.71; p-value = 0.0110). The safety profile of ADCETRIS plus CHP in the ECHELON-2 study was comparable to CHOP and consistent with the established safety profile of ADCETRIS in combination with chemotherapy.

“The clinical results for patients with sALCL have historically been poor; many patients do not achieve long-term survival or remission with the standard of care,” said Eva Domingo-Domenech, MD of the Catalan Institute of Oncology – Hospitalet, Hospital Duran i Reynals. “ECHELON-2 data showed impressive results for patients treated with ADCETRIS plus CHP compared to a standard of care while maintaining a comparable safety profile. The approval of ADCETRIS for previously untreated sALCL brings a much needed treatment option to the community. PTCL, and I am pleased to be able to offer ADCETRIS as a first-line option to qualified European patients. ”

This EC decision means that ADCETRIS is now approved for commercialization of this indication in all member states of the European Union, in addition to Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland. For more details on the European Commission’s decision, visit the European Medicines Agency website: www.ema.europa.eu/ema.

About ADCETRIS

ADCETRIS is a drug and antibody conjugate (ADC) comprising an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody linked to a protease cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), using technology owned by Seattle Genetics. ADC employs an association system that is designed to be stable in the bloodstream, and to release MMAE after internalization in CD30 positive tumor cells.

The injection of ADCETRIS by intravenous infusion has received FDA approval for six indications in adult patients with: (1) systemic large-cell anaplastic lymphoma (sALCL) or other peripheral T-cell lymphomas expressed in CD30 (PTCL), including cell lymphoma Angioimmunoblastic T and PTCL not otherwise specified, in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone, (2) classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL) in stage III or IV, previously untreated, in combination with doxorubicin, vinblastine and dacarbazine, (3 ) classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL) with a high risk of recurrence or progression as post-autologous consolidation of hematopoietic stem cells (auto-HSCT, or HSCT in Portuguese), (4) classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL) after failure of autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT) or after failure of at least two previous chemotherapy regimens with multiple agents in patients who are not candidates for auto-HSCT, (5) systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL) after failure of at least one previous multi-agent chemotherapy regimen and (6) primary large-cell anaplastic cutaneous lymphoma (pcALCL) or fungal mycosis (MF) expressing CD30 and who received previous systemic therapy.

Health Canada granted approval of ADCETRIS with conditions for relapsing or refractory Hodgkin’s lymphoma and sALCL in 2013, as well as non-conditional approval for the treatment of post-autologous stem cell (ASCT) consolidation of patients with lymphoma of Hodgkin with increased risk of relapse or progression in 2017, adults with MF expressing pcALCL or CD30 who had previous systemic therapy in 2018, for previously untreated stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma in combination with doxorubicin, vinblastine and dacarbazine in 2019 and for patients adults previously untreated with sALCL, peripheral stem cell lymphoma – not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS) or angioimmunoblastic stem cell lymphoma (AITL), whose tumors express CD30, in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, prednisone in 2019.

ADCETRIS received a conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission in October 2012. The approved indications in Europe are: (1) for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated CD30 positive stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma in combination with doxorubicin, vinblastine and dacarbazine (AVD), (2) for the treatment of adult patients with CD30 positive Hodgkin’s lymphoma with increased risk of relapse or progression after ASCT, (3) for the treatment of adult patients with CD30 positive Hodgkin’s lymphoma or refractory after ASCT or after at least two previous therapies when chemotherapy with ASCT or with multiple agents is not a treatment option, (4) for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated sALCL in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (CHP ), (5) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing or refractory sALCL and (6) for the treatment of pa adult patients with cutaneous CD30 positive stem cell lymphoma (CTCL) after at least one previous systemic therapy.

In Japan, ADCETRIS received its first approval in January 2014 for relapsing or refractory Hodgkin’s and ALCL lymphoma and untreated Hodgkin’s lymphoma in combination with doxorubicin, vinblastine and dacarbazine in September 2018, in addition to peripheral stem cell lymphomas in December 2019. ADCETRIS obtained additional dosage and administration for the treatment of relapsing or refractory Hodgkin’s lymphoma and pediatric peripheral stem cell lymphomas. The current wording of the indication approved in the Japan addendum is for the treatment of patients with positive CD30: Hodgkin’s lymphoma and peripheral stem cell lymphomas.

ADCETRIS has received marketing authorization from regulatory authorities in more than 70 countries / regions for relapsing or refractory Hodgkin’s lymphoma and sALCL. See important safety information below.

ADCETRIS is being widely evaluated in more than 70 clinical trials, including a phase 3 first-line study in Hodgkin’s lymphoma (ECHELON-1) and another phase 3 first-line study of peripheral T-cell lymphomas with CD30- positive (ECHELON-2), as well as tests on many additional types of malignancies with CD30-positive.

Seattle Genetics and Takeda are jointly developing ADCETRIS. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Seattle Genetics has the right to market the product in the USA and Canada, and Takeda has the right to market ADCETRIS in the rest of the world. Seattle Genetics and Takeda are jointly financing the costs of developing ADCETRIS on a 50:50 basis, except in Japan, where Takeda is solely responsible for the development costs.

Important safety information (European Union) for ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotine)

Consult the Product Characteristics Summary (SmPC), before prescribing the medication.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ADCETRIS is contraindicated for patients with hypersensitivity to abruxuximab vedotine and its excipients. In addition, the combined use of ADCETRIS with bleomycin can cause lung toxicity.

SPECIAL WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): Reactivation of the John Cunningham virus (JCV), resulting in progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) and death, can occur in patients treated with ADCETRIS. PML has been reported in patients who received ADCETRIS after receiving several previous chemotherapy regimens. PML is a rare demyelinating disease of the central nervous system that results from the reactivation of latent JCV and is generally fatal.

Monitor patients closely for new or aggravated neurological, cognitive or behavioral signs or symptoms, which may suggest PML. The suggested evaluation of PML includes neurological consultation, magnetic resonance imaging of the brain with gadolinium, and analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid for JCV DNA by polymerase chain reaction (CPR) or a brain biopsy with evidence of JCV. A negative JCV CPR does not exclude LMP. Additional monitoring and evaluation may be necessary if no alternative diagnosis can be established. Maintain dosing in any suspected case of PML and permanently discontinue ADCETRIS if a diagnosis of PML is confirmed.

Be aware of PML symptoms that the patient may not notice (for example, cognitive, neurological or psychiatric symptoms).

Pancreatitis: Acute pancreatitis has been observed in patients treated with ADCETRIS. Fatal results have been reported. Monitor patients closely for new or worsening abdominal pain, which may suggest acute pancreatitis. The patient’s assessment may include physical examination, laboratory assessment of serum amylase and lipase, and abdominal imaging, such as ultrasound and other appropriate diagnostic measures. Stop ADCETRIS for any suspected case of acute pancreatitis. ADCETRIS should be discontinued if a diagnosis of acute pancreatitis is confirmed.

Lung Toxicity: Cases of pulmonary toxicity, some with fatal results, including pneumonia, interstitial lung disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), have been reported in patients receiving ADCETRIS. Although a causal association with ADCETRIS has not been established, the risk of pulmonary toxicity cannot be ruled out. Assess and treat new or worsening lung symptoms (for example, cough, dyspnoea) promptly. Consider interrupting dosing during the evaluation until symptomatic improvement.

Serious Infections and Opportunistic Infections: Serious infections such as pneumonia, staphylococcal bacteremia, sepsis / septic shock (including fatal outcomes) and herpes zoster, cytomegalovirus (CMV) (reactivation) and opportunistic infections such as Pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia and oral candidiasis have been reported in patients treated with ADCETRIS. Patients should be monitored carefully during treatment for possible serious and opportunistic infections.

Infusion-Related Reactions (RRI): Immediate and late RRI, as well as anaphylaxis, have been reported with ADCETRIS. Carefully monitor patients during and after an infusion. If anaphylaxis occurs, stop ADCETRIS administration immediately and permanently and administer appropriate medical therapy. If an RRI occurs, discontinue the infusion and establish appropriate medical treatment. The infusion can be restarted at a slower rate after eliminating the symptoms. Patients who have undergone a previous RRI should be prescribed medication for subsequent infusions. RRIs are more frequent and more severe in patients with antibodies to ADCETRIS.

Tumor Lysis Syndrome (TLS): SLT has been reported with ADCETRIS. Patients with a rapidly proliferating tumor and a high tumor burden are at risk for SLT. Monitor these patients closely and administer according to best medical practices.

Peripheral Neuropathy (PN): Treatment with ADCETRIS can cause PN, both sensory and motor. The PN induced by ADCETRIS is usually an effect of cumulative exposure to ADCETRIS and is reversible in most cases. Monitor patients for symptoms of neuropathy, such as hypoaesthesia, hyperaesthesia, paraesthesia, discomfort, burning sensation, neuropathic pain or weakness. Patients with new or worsening PN may require a delay and a reduction in the dosage or suspension of ADCETRIS.

Hematological Toxicities: Grade 3 or 4 anemia, thrombocytopenia and prolonged grade 3 or 4 neutropenia (equal to or greater than one week) can occur with ADCETRIS. Monitor the complete blood count before each dose is administered.

Febrile Neutropenia: Febrile neutropenia has been reported with ADCETRIS. FBC should be monitored before each treatment dose is administered. Monitor patients for fever closely and administer according to best medical practices if febrile neutropenia develops.

When ADCETRIS is administered in combination with ADL or CHP, primary prophylaxis with G-CSF is recommended for all patients who start with the first dose.

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS): SJS and toxic epidermal necrolysis (NET) have been reported with ADCETRIS. Fatal results have been reported. Discontinue treatment with ADCETRIS if SJS or NET occurs and give appropriate medical therapy.

Gastrointestinal Complications (GI): Gastrointestinal complications, some with fatal results, including intestinal obstruction, ileum, enterocolitis, neutropenic colitis, erosion, ulcer, perforation and hemorrhage, have been reported with ADCETRIS. Evaluate and treat patients immediately if new or worsening gastrointestinal symptoms occur.

Hepatic Toxicity: Elevations in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) have been reported with ADCETRIS. Severe cases of liver toxicity, including fatal outcomes, have also occurred. Pre-existing liver disease, comorbidities and concomitant medications can also increase the risk. Test liver function before treatment begins and monitor routinely during treatment. Patients with hepatotoxicity may require a delay, modification of the dosage or suspension of ADCETRIS.

Hyperglycemia: Hyperglycemia has been reported during testing in patients with a high body mass index (BMI), with or without a history of diabetes mellitus. Monitor serum glucose closely in patients who experience a hyperglycemia event. Administer antidiabetic treatment as appropriate.

Renal and hepatic insufficiencies: There is limited experience in patients with renal and hepatic impairment. Available data indicate that MMAE clearance can be affected by severe renal impairment, liver failure and low serum albumin concentrations.

CTCL CD30 +: The size of the treatment effect on CTCL CD30 + subtypes other than mycosis fungoides (MF) and primary cutaneous anaplastic cutaneous large cell lymphoma (pcALCL) is unclear due to the lack of high-level evidence. In two ADCETRIS phase II single-branch studies, disease activity has been demonstrated in the subtypes of Sézary syndrome (SS), lymphomatoid papulosis (LyP) and mixed CTCL histology. These data suggest that efficacy and safety can be extrapolated to other CTCL CD30 + subtypes. Carefully consider the risk-benefit per patient and use with caution in other types of patients with CTCL CD30 +.

Sodium Content in Excipients: This medicine contains 13.2 mg of sodium per vial, equivalent to 0.7% of the maximum daily intake recommended by the WHO of 2 g of sodium for an adult.

INTERACTIONS

Patients who are receiving a strong inhibitor of CYP3A4 and P-gp, concomitantly with ADCETRIS, may have an increased risk of neutropenia. If you develop neutropenia, consult the dosing recommendations for neutropenia (see section 4.2 of the SmPC). Concomitant administration of ADCETRIS with a CYP3A4 inducer did not alter the plasma exposure of ADCETRIS, but did appear to reduce the plasma concentrations of the MMAE metabolites that could be tested. ADCETRIS is not expected to alter exposure to drugs metabolised by CYP3A4 enzymes.

PREGNANCY: Advise women of childbearing potential to use two effective contraceptive methods during treatment with ADCETRIS and up to 6 months after treatment. There are no data on the use of ADCETRIS in pregnant women, although animal studies have shown reproductive toxicity. Do not use ADCETRIS during pregnancy unless the benefit to the mother outweighs the potential risks to the fetus.

LACTATION (breastfeeding): There is no data on whether ADCETRIS or its metabolites are excreted in human milk and, therefore, it is not possible to exclude a risk to the newborn. With the possible risk, a decision must be made whether breastfeeding or treatment with ADCETRIS should be stopped.

FERTILITY: In non-clinical studies, treatment with ADCETRIS resulted in testicular toxicity and may alter male fertility. Advise men taking ADCETRIS not to have sex during treatment and for up to 6 months after the last dose.

Effects on the ability to drive and operate machines: ADCETRIS may have a moderate influence on the ability to drive and operate machinery.

UNWANTED EFFECTS

Monotherapy: the most frequent adverse reactions (≥10%) were infections, peripheral sensory neuropathy, nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, pyrexia, upper respiratory tract infection, neutropenia, skin rash, cough, vomiting, arthralgia, peripheral motor neuropathy, infusion-related reactions, itching, constipation, dyspnoea, weight loss, myalgia and abdominal pain. Serious adverse drug-related reactions occurred in 12% of patients. The frequency of serious adverse reactions exclusive to the drug was ≤1%. Adverse events led to treatment interruption in 24% of patients.

Combination Therapy: In ADCETRIS studies as a combined therapy in 662 patients with previously untreated advanced LH and 223 patients with previously untreated PTCL CD30 +, the most common adverse reactions (≥ 10%) were: infections, neutropenia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, nausea, constipation , vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, pyrexia, alopecia, anemia, low weight, stomatitis, febrile neutropenia, abdominal pain, decreased appetite, insomnia, bone pain, rash, cough, dyspnoea, arthralgia, myalgia, back pain, peripheral motor neuropathy , respiratory tract infection and dizziness. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 34% of patients. Serious adverse reactions that occurred in more than 3% of patients included febrile neutropenia (15%), pyrexia (5%) and neutropenia (3%). Adverse events led to suspension of treatment in 10% of patients.

Important safety information for ADCETRIS in the USA (brentuximab vedotine)

NOTICE BOX

PROGRESSIVE MULTIFOCAL LEUKOENCEPHALOPATHY (PML, LMP): JC virus infection resulting in PML and death can occur in patients treated with ADCETRIS.

Contraindications

Use of ADCETRIS concomitantly with bleomycin due to pulmonary toxicity (eg, interstitial infiltration and / or inflammation).

Warnings and precautions

Peripheral Neuropathy (PN): ADCETRIS causes predominantly sensory PN. Motor PN cases have also been reported. The PN induced by ADCETRIS is cumulative. Monitor for symptoms such as hypoaesthesia, hyperaesthesia, paraesthesia, discomfort, burning sensation, neuropathic pain or weakness. Manage dosage changes accordingly.

Anaphylaxis and Infusion Reactions: Infusion-related reactions (RRI), including anaphylaxis, have occurred with ADCETRIS. Monitor patients during the infusion. If an RRI occurs, discontinue the infusion and institute appropriate medical treatment. If anaphylaxis occurs, stop the infusion immediately and permanently and administer appropriate medical therapy. Pre-medicate patients with prior RRI before subsequent infusions. Prior medication may include acetaminophen, an antihistamine and a corticosteroid.

Hematological Toxicities: Fatal and severe cases of febrile neutropenia have been reported with ADCETRIS. Severe severe neutropenia (≥ 1 week) and thrombocytopenia or grade 3 or 4 anemia may occur with ADCETRIS.

Administer primary G-CSF prophylaxis starting at cycle 1 for patients receiving ADCETRIS in combination with chemotherapy for previously untreated stage III / IV cHL or previously untreated cHL.

Monitor your complete blood count before each dose of ADCETRIS. Monitor patients with grade 3 or 4 neutropenia more often. Monitor patients for fever. If grade 3 or 4 neutropenia is present, consider dose delays, reductions, discontinuation or prophylaxis of G-CSF with subsequent doses.

Serious Infections and Opportunistic Infections: Infections such as pneumonia, bacteremia and sepsis or septic shock (including fatal outcomes) have been reported in patients treated with ADCETRIS. Monitor patients closely during treatment for bacterial, fungal or viral infections.

Tumor Lysis Syndrome: Monitor patients with fast proliferating tumor and high tumor burden closely.

Increased Toxicity in the Presence of Severe Kidney Failure: The frequency of grade ≥ 3 adverse reactions and deaths was higher in patients with severe renal impairment compared to patients with normal renal function. Avoid use in patients with severe renal impairment.

Increased Toxicity in the Presence of Moderate or Severe Liver Failure: The frequency of grade ≥ 3 adverse reactions and deaths was higher in patients with moderate or severe liver failure compared to patients with normal liver function. Avoid use in patients with moderate or severe liver failure.

Liver Toxicity: Fatal and severe cases have occurred in patients treated with ADCETRIS. The cases were consistent with hepatocellular damage, including elevations in transaminases and / or bilirubin, and occurred after the first dosage or new challenge of ADCETRIS. Pre-existing liver disease, elevated basal liver enzymes and concomitant medications may increase the risk. Monitor liver enzymes and bilirubin. Patients with new, aggravated or recurrent hepatotoxicity may require delay, change in dosage or suspension of ADCETRIS.

PML: Fatal cases of JC virus infection resulting in PML have been reported in patients treated with ADCETRIS. The first appearance of symptoms occurred at various times since the start of ADCETRIS, with some cases occurring within 3 months of the initial exposure. In addition to ADCETRIS therapy, other possible contributing factors include past therapies and underlying diseases that can cause immunosuppression. Consider the diagnosis of PML in patients with new signs and symptoms of abnormalities of the central nervous system. Stop ADCETRIS if PML is suspected and suspend ADCETRIS if PML is confirmed.

Lung Toxicity: Fatal and serious events of non-infectious pulmonary toxicity, including pneumonitis, interstitial lung disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome, have been reported. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms, including cough and dyspnoea. In case of new or worsening lung symptoms, keep the ADCETRIS dosage during the evaluation until symptomatic improvement.

Serious Dermatological Reactions: Fatal and severe cases of Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (NET) have been reported with ADCETRIS. If SJS or NET occurs, discontinue ADCETRIS and administer appropriate medical therapy.

Gastrointestinal Complications (GI): Fatal and severe cases of acute pancreatitis have been reported. Other serious and fatal gastrointestinal complications include perforation, hemorrhage, erosion, ulcer, intestinal obstruction, enterocolitis, neutropenic colitis and ileum. Lymphoma with pre-existing gastrointestinal involvement can increase the risk of perforation. In case of new or aggravated gastrointestinal symptoms, including severe abdominal pain, make an immediate diagnostic assessment and treat accordingly.

Hyperglycemia: Serious cases, such as recent onset hyperglycemia, exacerbation of pre-existing diabetes mellitus and ketoacidosis (including fatal outcomes) have been reported with ADCETRIS. Hyperglycemia occurred more frequently in patients with high body mass index or diabetes. Monitor serum glucose and, if there is hyperglycemia, administer anti-hyperglycemic medications as clinically indicated.

Embryo-fetal toxicity: Based on the mechanism of action and animal studies, ADCETRIS can cause fetal injuries. Advise women with reproductive potential about high risk to the fetus and avoid pregnancy during treatment with ADCETRIS and for at least 6 months after the final dosage of ADCETRIS.

Most Common Adverse Reactions (≥ 20% in any study)

Peripheral neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, neutropenia, upper respiratory tract infection, pyrexia, constipation, vomiting, alopecia, weight loss, abdominal pain, anemia, stomatitis, lymphopenia and mucositis.

Drug Interactions

Concomitant use of strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or inducers has the potential to affect exposure to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).

Use in Specific Populations

Moderate or severe hepatic impairment or severe renal impairment: exposure to MAMA and adverse reactions increases. Avoid use.

Advise men having intercourse with women with reproductive potential to use effective contraceptive methods during treatment with ADCETRIS and for at least 6 months after the final dose of ADCETRIS.

Advise patients to report pregnancy immediately and avoid breastfeeding while receiving ADCETRIS.

See complete prescribing information, including WARNINGS IN THE BOX, about ADCETRIS on here

Takeda’s commitment to Oncology

Our primary R&D mission is to provide new drugs to cancer patients around the world through our commitment to science, innovative innovation and a passion for improving patients’ lives. Whether with our hematology therapies, our robust main line or solid tumor drugs, we intend to remain innovative and competitive in order to offer patients the treatments they need. For more information, visit www.takedaoncology.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) is a world leader in value-based, R & D-oriented biopharmaceuticals, based in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients, translating science into highly innovative medicines . Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make investments aimed at R & D in Therapies and Plasma Derived Vaccines. We are focusing on the development of highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives, crossing borders with new treatment options and leveraging our improved mechanism and cooperation capabilities in R&D to create a robust and diverse main line of modalities. Our employees are committed to improving patients’ quality of life and working with our healthcare partnerships in some 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important warning

For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means in this document any oral presentation, question and answer session as well as any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) in connection with this release. This press release (including any verbal information, any question and answer regarding it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, and if not, acquire, sign, exchange, sell or dispose of any securities or the request for any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public through this press release. No securities offer shall be made in the USA, except under registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from it. This press release is being provided along with any additional information that may be provided to the recipient), provided that it is for use by the recipient for informational purposes only (and not for the assessment of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the applicable securities laws. As empresas nas quais a Takeda detém direta e indiretamente investimentos são entidades separadas. Neste comunicadoàimprensa, “Takeda” é utilizada algumas vezes por conveniência, quando são feitas referênciasàTakeda e suas subsidiárias em geral. Do mesmo modo, os termos “nós”, “nos” e “nosso” também são utilizados para se referir às subsidiárias em geral ou àqueles que trabalham para elas. Estas expressões também são utilizadas quando nenhum objetivo útil é atendido pela identificação da empresa em particular ou empresas.

Declarações Prospectivas

Este comunicadoàimprensa e quaisquer materiais distribuídos em conexão com este comunicadoàimprensa podem conter declarações prospectivas, crenças ou opiniões sobre os futuros negócios da Takeda, posição futura e resultados das operações, incluindo estimativas, previsões, metas e planos para a Takeda. Sem limitação, as declarações prospectivas geralmente incluem palavras como “visa”, “planeja”, “acredita”, “espera”, “continua”, “anseia”, “objetiva”, “pretende”, “garante”, “será”, “pode”, “deve”, “iria”, “poderia”, “antecipa”, “estima”, “projeta” ou expressões semelhantes ou o negativo. Estas declarações prospectivas estão baseadas em suposições sobre muitos fatores importantes, incluindo os seguintes, que podem levar resultados reais a diferir materialmente daqueles expressos ou implícitos nas declarações prospectivas: circunstâncias econômicas que cercam os negócios globais da Takeda, incluindo condições econômicas gerais no Japão e nos EUA; pressões e desenvolvimentos competitivos; alterações em leis e regulamentos aplicáveis; sucesso ou fracasso dos programas de desenvolvimento de produtos; decisões das autoridades reguladoras e seu momento; flutuações nas taxas de juros e de câmbio; reclamações ou preocupações referentesàsegurança ou eficácia de produtos comercializados ou candidatos a produtos; o impacto de crises na saúde, como a nova pandemia de coronavírus, na Takeda e em seus clientes e fornecedores, incluindo governos estrangeiros nos países em que a Takeda opera, ou em outras facetas de seus negócios; o momento e o impacto dos esforços de integração pós-fusão com empresas adquiridas; a capacidade de alienar ativos que não são essenciais às operações da Takeda bem como o momento de qualquer desinvestimento; e outros fatores identificados no Relatório Anual mais recente da Takeda no Formulário 20-F, além de outros relatórios da Takeda apresentadosàComissão de Valores Mobiliários dos EUA, disponíveis no site da Takeda em: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ ou em www.sec.gov. A Takeda não assume nenhuma obrigação de atualizar qualquer uma das declarações prospectivas contidas neste comunicadoàimprensa ou quaisquer outras declarações prospectivas que possam fazer, exceto conforme exigido por lei ou regra da bolsa de valores. O desempenho passado não é um indicador de resultados futuros e os resultados da Takeda neste comunicadoàimprensa podem não ser indicativos nem são uma estimativa, previsão, garantia ou projeção dos resultados futuros da Takeda.

O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.

Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005600/pt/

Contato:

Mídia Japonesa

Kazumi Kobayashi

kazumi.kobayashi@takeda.com

+81 (0) 3-3278-2095

Mídia fora do Japão

Sara Noonan

sara.noonan@takeda.com

+1-617-551-3683

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

