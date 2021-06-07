European Championship winners, history, Germany and Spain are the most winning countries | National teams

The teams of Germany, FRG before the unification with the GDR, and Spain are the dominators in the history of the European Championship of nations, with three titles.

The German team was proclaimed continental champion in the editions of Belgium’72 (beat the USSR in the final 3-0), Italy’80 (beat Belgium 2-1) and England’96 (defeated the Republic Check for 2-1).

Instead, they lost the finals of Yugoslavia’76 (they lost 5-3 on penalties to Czechoslovakia after registering a 2-2 draw), Sweden’92 (they lost to surprising Denmark 2-0) and in the last of Austria / Switzerland 2004 (against Spain, 1-0).

The Spanish team, which won its first continental title at the Santiago Bernabéu in 1964 against the almighty Russia (2-1), has dominated the competition in the last two editions with its great golden generation.

He signed the historic double in Vienna, with his victory in the final against Germany (1-0) with a goal from Fernando Torres, and in Kiev, with the defeat against Italy (4-0) with goals from David Silva, Jordi Alba, Fernando Torres and Juan Mata.

Spain was also runner-up in France’84, an edition in which they lost to the host team led by Michel Platini, the architect of the victory at the Parc des Princes (2-0). The Gallic team added a new title in the edition of Belgium and Holland 2000 under the command of Zinedine Zidane, by beating Italy 2-1 with the so-called ‘golden goal’.

Germans, Spaniards and French are the only ones who have won the Eurocup on more than one occasion, since the rest of the titles are shared by the former Soviet Union (France’60), Italy (Italia’68), Czechoslovakia (Yugoslavia’76 ), Holland (Germany’88), Denmark (Sweden’92) and Greece (Portugal 2000).

FINALS

1960 Soviet Union 2-1 Yugoslavia Prór.

1964 Spain 2-1 USSR

1968 Italy 1-1 Yugoslavia Overtime, rep. Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia

1972 FRG 3-0 USSR

1976 Czechoslovakia 2-2 FRG (5-3 penalties)

1980 FRG 2-1 Belgium

1984 France 2-0 Spain

1988 Netherlands 2-0 USSR

1992 Denmark 2-0 Germany

nineteen ninety six Germany 2-1 Czech R. (golden goal)

2000 France 2-1 Italy (golden goal)

2004 Greece 1-0 Portugal

2008 Spain 1-0 Germany

2012 Spain 4-0 Italy

2016 Portugal 1-0 France

Winners List:

Germany 3

Spain 3

France 2

Czechoslovakia 1

Denmark 1

Italy 1

Holland 1

Soviet Union 1

Greece 1

Portugal 1