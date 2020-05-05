May 5, 2020 | 5:51 pm

The European Central Bank (ECB) assured that it will do everything necessary to help the eurozone out of the crisis, despite the ultimatum that the German justice has imposed on it for its massive sovereign debt purchase program.

Following an urgent meeting, the ECB management noted the ruling of the German Constitutional Court, which has been highly critical of the Frankfurt monetary institute’s policy of supporting the economy.

Therefore, the ECB will seek to do what is necessary within its powers to guarantee price stability in the euro area and the good transmission of its monetary decisions to the rest of the economy.

With the intention of carrying out these measures, the ECB plans to continue, as it has been doing since 2015, with its programs to purchase billions of euros of public debt to support the weak economy in the euro area.

Judges war

In the dispute between the German and European magistrates over the limits of the ECB’s power, the latter clearly positioned itself on the side of the latter.

In this regard, he recalled that the European Court of Justice validated in December 2018 its interventions in the debt market to support the economy.

In the ruling of this Tuesday, May 5, the German Constitutional Court urged the ECB to justify within three months the compliance of its massive debt purchases, weakening its support for the economy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The institution will have to demonstrate in August in an understandable and detailed way that the benefits to the economy of the sovereign debt purchase program outweigh the drawbacks.

In fact, until the ECB’s board of governors demonstrates the proportionality of its program, the German central bank, Bundesbank, will not be able to participate in the purchase of debt by the European institution to ease the economy.

This ruling, which sounds like a challenge to the European institutions, has in its sights the anti-crisis program carried out by the ECB since 2015, and coincides with its reinforcement to face the consequences of the current health crisis.

Its political reach could be weighty in backing the positions of skeptical Europeans with the “easy money” policy deployed by the ECB.

For her part, the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, considered in a closed-door meeting with deputies that the judges set the limits for what the ECB can do, according to anonymous sources.

The European Central Bank has spent years advocating a policy of quantitative easing as a solution to the crisis, an instrument widely criticized in Germany, where detractors see it as an illegal financing of the life train of the States.

Meanwhile, for the German magistrates, the ECB ventures into a field of economic policy outside its strict monetary competition, which is to guarantee the level of inflation.

The massive injection of liquidity into the economy, especially controversial in Germany, affects, according to the court, practically all citizens in their capacity as shareholders, owners, savers or holders of insurance policies, causing considerable losses in private savings, according to the Court.

With information from ..