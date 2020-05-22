Considerable falls in the opening are expected, these are the factors to consider.

1- We must remember that we have been on the side for a month and a half and that we have just crashed in the roof area. Either we turn around quickly or we are in danger of another lurch to the floor area on the side.

2- The session may be conditioned by the fact that Monday is a holiday in the US and in the UK, it is possible that more than one does not want problems for that long weekend.

3- The main bearish factor continues to be the strong increase in tension between the US and China, which is beginning to go beyond a trade war, this is a cold war.

China is likely to enact the National Security Law in H. Kong earlier today, and the US has warned of more retaliation than any it has already taken this week. China has replied that they are also preparing retaliation for interference in internal affairs and for the Huawei case. And there are still the insults crossed by the internet between both countries that have broken all bridges.

This factor also has the problem that it is the only negative that does affect the technology that is always the lifeguard of the bag.

4- China tonight has suspended its forecasts on the economy for this year, given the high uncertainty, a decision that operators have not liked too much, considering that it shows that the recovery is not as solid as it was being said.

5- The resistance area of ​​the 3000 in the SP 500 is seen for the moment as a resistance not feasible to break in the short term, in its vicinity a lot of paper keeps coming out.

6- The Nikkei closes down 0.8%

7- Trump has said tonight that even if there is a major outbreak of the virus, he will not close the economy again.

8- The emerging MSCI falls almost 2% due to fear of incidents between China and the US