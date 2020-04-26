Volkswagen will restart production at its plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Monday, the latest of European automakers to take advantage of simplified coronavirus blocking rules that are beginning to emerge in Europe to resume manufacturing.

The world’s largest automaker, the company celebrates the reopening of its largest factory by designing a cartoon of a VW logo crushing the coronavirus.

Encouraged by a drop in infection rates, Germany has allowed small shops to reopen, as long as they follow strict rules on distance and hygiene. Now, big companies are following suit.

BMW, Daimler and VW are betting on Germany’s ability to track and contain the new coronavirus and on a health system capable of carrying out extensive tests to identify possible carriers of the disease.

This is in stark contrast to the United States, where the head of the United Auto Workers union said on Thursday that it was “too early and too risky” to reopen car factories in early May, citing insufficient coronavirus testing.

European factories have changed work patterns to incorporate stricter hygiene and cleaning intervals, as well as more generous spacing between workers.

As part of the Volkswagen cartoon, the VW logo celebrates with a “thumbs up” after defeating the virus.

“On Monday, the German auto industry will be back. We at Volkswagen used the five-week break to prepare to restart production,” said VW factory council chief Bernd Osterloh.

BMW said it would start engine manufacturing from Monday. BMW wants to reopen its British plant in Goodwood and Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 4, followed by Dingolfing, Germany and San Luis Potosi in Mexico on May 11, depending on market demand, the automaker said.

Other factories in Leipzig, Regensburg and Rosslyn in South Africa will open after May 18, starting with a one-shift system, the automaker said. The BMW plant in Shenyang, China, has been producing since February 17.

Workers need to wear masks and keep their distance from each other. The placement of seats on buses at the BMW factory has been changed, as has the process of entering and leaving the bus.

Workers need to arrive at the factory already wearing their factory clothes, to avoid time spent in the locker rooms, and the designated routes at the factory have been altered to ensure “unidirectional” traffic, BMW said.

Mercedes-Benz factories in Sindelfingen and Bremen are also making preparations to accelerate production.

Unlike Italy and Spain, Germany never banned the production of cars, although the factories stopped after authorities restricted the movement of people and ordered the closing of dealerships, meeting demand.

FiatChrysler will open its Sevel plant in central Italy on Monday, with plans to resume production at a rate between 70% and 80%.

In France, Toyota this week restarted an assembly plant in Valenciennes and Renault started producing engines at its plant in Cleon, west of Paris. It will be followed by the Renault plant in Flins, west of Paris, where only 25% of the workforce is expected to resume work.

Volvo Cars, Sweden, reopened its Torslanda plant this week after reviewing its production processes.

“The economy has stopped in Europe. A vaccine will take a long time. It is important to start over safely. I hope we can contribute to normalization,” Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson told ..

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

