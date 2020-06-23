The Association of European Automobile Builders – ACEA – expects a 25% decrease in European registrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means that up to three million fewer vehicles will leave dealerships than in 2019.

The automotive sector is one of the most affected by the pandemic of coronavirus that has starred this year. As a result, the Association of European Automobile Builders –ACEA– has revised its forecast regarding registrations to be produced in Europe in 2020. Now an 25% drop with respect to the values ​​recorded in the previous year. This translates into a decline of up to three million vehicles.

So far this year the crisis of coronavirus it has already been considerably noted. In fact, after what happened mainly between the months of March and May, there has been a 41.5% drop in our continent so far in 2020. However, it is expected that this percentage will soften as the months go by. .

If the new provisions of the ACEA we will encounter the biggest crash in the European car industry from one year to the next. In addition, the lowest volume of sales since 2013 will be registered. The organization indicates that the implementation of forceful measures by the European Union to mitigate the impact of the fall.

“Given the unprecedented collapse in sales to date, purchase incentives and a scrapping program across the EU are urgently required to generate much-needed demand for new cars,” he said. Erik-Mark Huitema, CEO of ACEA, in statements collected by Europa Press.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard