Vials of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine at an immunization center located in Rosenheim, Germany. (Photo: AFP / Christof Stache)

Europe will pay more for the Pfizer vaccine as revealed by the leak of one of the contracts that the pharmaceutical company signed with the so-called group of 27.

According to the document, the European Union (EU) paid 15.5 euros to Pfizer for the first 200 million doses of your vaccine.

However, a few months after this agreement, the pharmaceutical company that developed the vaccine in conjunction with BioNTech, will charge Europe at least four euros more for each dose.

After the second dose ?: Third dose of Pfizer? It could be necessary, warns the pharmacist

Europe will pay more for Pfizer’s vaccine

The first contract with the community group considered a price of 15.5 euros per dose, around 73,966 million pesos for 200 vaccines.

To tie up this contract, the document leaked by the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia indicates that the EU paid 700 million euros last December as an advance.

The price of 15.5 euros was agreed for an extension of the first contract, for 100 million additional doses.

A second contract, signed last January, kept the cost of the vaccines at 15.5 euros for a batch of 300 million doses, which according to EU officials quoted by Reuters kept their original cost.

This is the cost of other vaccines: Moderna’s vaccine will cost between $ 35 and $ 37

Increase in negotiation

However, in a third contract that Europe negotiates with Pfizer for 1.8 billion doses, the price increased to 19.5 euros per vaccine.

This will allow Europe to have greater control of the enforceability of the pharmaceutical company in terms of deliveries and the possibility of order improved vaccines against new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

They warn of fake vaccines

The deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)Jarbas Barbosa warned on Wednesday about Pfizer’s offering of fake vaccines in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

“Illegal markets offer vaccines that are probably counterfeitThey are not the real vaccine, or perhaps they are being stolen from a health center and no one can ensure that they are stored correctly, ”Barbosa said at a press conference.

“Then, clearly it’s a problem, not only for the health authorities, but also for the police, to identify this criminal activity ”, stated Barbosa.