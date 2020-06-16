Ericsson just introduced your new mobility report corresponding to June 2020, which this time is marked by the effects of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, and which details both global data and those for Spain.

For the study, they analyzed the traffic managed by the infrastructure deployed by Ericsson around the world, together with third-party sources with extrapolated data, as well as the study of macro models that have served to calibrate the goodness of the estimates.

This is how the crisis caused by COVID-19 has affected the use of networks

The confinement by COVID-19 has forced an unprecedented number of people around the world to change their workplace from the office to the home and to get used to new routines in their daily lives, reinforcing the critical role of telecommunications that has valued ICT in today’s society.

As the example above shows with the Madrid map, network traffic loads shifted geographically from city centers and offices to suburban residential areas. Although much of the traffic was absorbed by fiber networks with increases of up to 80%, operators also experienced an increase in demand on the mobile network of up to 20%.

Clear movement of network traffic loads: from office to home.

Networks are sized to withstand traffic demand during peak usage hours, which typically occurs at night. However, the data traffic generated as people worked from home also created additional peak hours of use during the day in which managed to avoid the degradation of the quality of service, thanks to measures such as capacity improvements, load balancing and traffic optimization.

According to the report, the largest increase in data consumption was mainly driven by an increasing use of bidirectional applications related to the remote work, such as video conferencing, which require at least 1 Mbps both ascending and descending; and messaging applications, social networks and entertainment with video and audio streaming, the latter with requirements of up to 20 Mbps in download.

In general, service providers managed to provide a network to meet the challenge despite the change in usage patterns and the increased demand for traffic. In some markets such as Spain, a contributing factor to the growth of mobile data traffic was the announcement of temporary promotions with more data included, which helped divert part of the consumption to mobile networks in homes where much of the fixed bandwidth was being consumed by other members of the family unit. In markets with fiber networks with more limited coverage, the increase in demand for mobile data was especially high.

Some cells experienced very high increases in traffic regardless of whether the trend in traffic across the network was moderate growth of up to 20%, flat or even downward, with records of up to -10%. Data traffic increased due to more two-way and transmission services, with the relatively higher growth in upstream traffic.

5G in the world

The 64% of consumers think that it is very important that service providers maintain the resilience and quality of networks and they expected service providers to offer innovative offerings, as well as greater creativity to respond to the new demands and needs of their clients.

On average, 16% of smartphone users in 5 EU markets (Sweden, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) and 41% in India and China indicate that they plan upgrade to 5G as soon as the crisis subsides. Of current 5G users, 23% think mobile broadband is more important compared to fixed, while 48% say both networks are equally important.

The number of service providers with 5G commercial offers grew from 26 in the November 2019 study to 55 in June 2020. Of these, 49 offered 5G for smartphones and 6 offered only as alternative to fiber to connect your homes to the internet over 5G. About two thirds of providers with 5G offers apply an extra cost on their prices with 4G on an average of 32%.

Regarding future prospects, it is estimated that there will be a total of 190 million 5G subscriptions by the end of 2020 (reaching 70-80 million in China alone), while the global forecast is 2.8 trillion 5G subscriptions by the end of 2025, which would represent around 30% of all mobile subscriptions at that moment.

Regarding pre-pandemic forecasts, it assumes slight downward adjustments in markets like European, due to delays in spectrum auctions, and also slightly less growth in the short term in North America. In both cases, the readjustment would be offset from 2022. Instead, the crisis is expected to lead to a faster absorption than previously expected in China.

4G will continue to be the dominant generation until it peaks in 2022, with 5.1 billion subscriptions, declining to around 4.4 billion subscriptions by the end of 2025. However, the 5G subscription is significantly faster than 4G, around two years earlier than achieved in 4G after its launch in 2009.

Regarding the evolution of the number of mobile broadband subscribers in the different areas, it is expected that Europe reaches 2025 with 55% 5G subscribers, after 60% China and 74% North America. The rest of the areas would be far behind, between 18% in India, 13% in Latin America, or 3% in southern Africa.

Traffic multiplies by 5 from 2019 to 2025.

The reasons for the different implantation of 5G subscribers in the different areas will be multiple, finding Europe at a disadvantage due to the structure of the teleco market, where a large number of operators compete against the three four major operators found in America and China. Furthermore, the competitive environment in Europe is more complex, leading to Lower ARPU (Average Income Per Client), and also the crisis encourages operators to contain cash instead of incentivizing investments for having a lower return.

Between the countries with higher 5G coverage currently stand out South Korea, whose objective is to have national coverage by 2021, and Switzerland, which at the end of 2019 already had coverage in 90% of the population. The worldwide 5G coverage was around 5% at the end of 2019, thanks to the deployment of the United States and China, in addition to Korea and Switzerland; and it is estimated that by 2025 reach 65%, with three quarters of the US covered.

Conclusions of the impact of the crisis by COVID-19 in Spain

According to a survey carried out by Ericsson in 11 countries (including Spain) of smartphone users between 15 and 69 years of age on the influence of ICT on consumer behavior due to the COVID crisis19, reveals that in Spain, 94% of users The use of internet activities increased, while the 20% started new activities during the crisis, such as online training, learning about how to get fit from home or about cooking.

Video calls have been the star service that most users have started using during the crisis worldwide. Until the 85% of consumers now use video calls, making it the second most important way to contact family and friends during the crisis, after voice calls. The study also shows that the quality of video calls with friends and family is the most important experience when consumers were asked to judge the performance of their mobile network during the crisis. Among people over 60, 74% now say they use video calls and 40% have increased their use. Among workers, 88% now use video calls and 60% have increased their use. With these data, the elderly are expected to continue video calling after the end of the crisis, while a 70% of workers believe they will work more from home after the crisis.

In Spain, 84% affirm that their daily life has been greatly affected by the crisis, making increase the average time we spend connected to fixed broadband, which has gone from 2.5 to 3.5 hours a day, while connections to 4G networks increased by half an hour a day. Between the most valued by the Spanish of ICT It highlights the possibility of keeping in touch with family and friends, and which has served to ensure that children have access to education and remain entertained.

Regarding the performance in the quality of the networks, 60% of Spaniards have been very satisfied with the fixed broadband networks, while the 75% affirm that the operation of mobile networks was the same or better than before the crisis. Despite the fact that fixed networks absorbed most of the increase in traffic, 52% of Spaniards consider that mobile broadband should be as important as WiFi.

The ability of networks to adapt to adverse situations is valued by 73% of Spaniards, who affirm that the Internet connectivity has been critical during the crisis, but it will also be in the future, so employers are expected to promote remote work as a fundamental business practice, 65% of Spanish workers are willing to work remotely as part of the new normal.

During confinement in Spain, the categories of applications that have grown strongly These have been those related to remote work, the COVID-19 apps, remote health, wellness and e-learning applications.

As for 5G, the 75% of Spaniards are in favor of the role that 5G could have played during the crisis if it had been more widespread, and the 50% expect deployment to be fast considering that it offers greater network capacity than 4G, for providing a higher speed, better experience in virtual meetings, offering new applications and services to keep consumers entertained through virtual reality or augmented reality, or to promote control of medical equipment remotely, avoiding contact with infectious patients.

Spanish consumers see telecommunications companies as more reliable entities than the internet technology giants in the use of personal data to combat the COVID-19 crisis, but with 44% in favor, Spain is below the 50% average favorable to this type of measure. Half of consumers are concerned about how governments might use the data collected.

