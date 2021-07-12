Europe trades with a mixed sign at the opening

The London FTSE 100 fell 0.34% at the open, the French Cac 40 0.19% and the Ibex 35 0.10%. The Italian FTSE Mib is trading 0.16% higher, the German dax 30 0.15% and the Euro Stoxx 50 0.03%.

This Friday, the Ibex 35 closed with increases of 1.46% to 8,776.6 points, in line with the rest of the European indices, among which the French CAC 40 stood out. Despite the rebound, the selective lost 1.47% weekly.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 ended the session on Monday July 12 with strong increases of 2.25%, to 28,569.02 points.

The values ​​that increased the most this Monday at the opening are Solaria with a rise of 1.45%, Colonial 1.25% and Iberdrola 0.78%. For their part, the stocks that lost the most were Acerinox 2.02%, IAG 1.30% and Meliá Hotels 0.84%.

In the continuous market, Berkeley recorded an increase of 6.10%, Iberpapel 3.71% and Nyesa 3.70%. DIA leaves 5.42% at the opening, Service Point 4.12% and Naturhouse 3.47%.

BBVA will conclude this Monday, July 12, the deadline for voluntary adherence to the Employment Regulation File (ERE), which will mean the departure of 2,935 bank workers.

Endesa finalizes a loan of 700 million euros with the financial arm of the EU to raise renewables. Duro Felguera asks the bank for guarantees to hire.

Acciona Energía carries out its first divestment after the IPO with the sale of a transmission line in Chile for around 30 million euros.

Reno de Medici buys the holding company that owns the Eska group for 155 million euros. * ECONOMY AND POLITICS *

China will cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves, freeing up about 1 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity to shore up its post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum.

Aena and the airlines fight for 1,365 million in tariff deficit due to Covid. All Aena terminals are already in service.

The resurgence of new variants of the coronavirus and poor access to vaccines in developing countries threaten the global economic recovery, the G20 finance ministers warned on Saturday.

The Treasury announces the placement target in the auctions scheduled for the week.

The Spanish risk premium fell 2.35% this Monday to 64.35 basis points, while the Spanish ten-year bond trades with a return of 0.34%. The euro is exchanged at 1.1870 ‘greenbacks’.

A barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, appreciates 1.92% to $ 75.19, while the US West Texas rises 2.33% to $ 74.22.