Europe to lift restrictions on Tesla’s total autonomous driving in summer

Elon musk has secured in Twitter which hopes to resolve restrictions on full autonomous driving in Europe this summer. At present, all driving assistance for any vehicle, of any brand, be it electric or combustion, is extremely limited on the continent.

Among other things, driving cannot be unattended, hands cannot be removed from the steering wheel – with notifications every 15 seconds, if necessary – the turning radius cannot exceed certain degrees, lane change must be done within a time of between three and five seconds, otherwise it is addressed.

In fact, in Europe there is no specific regulation for driving assistants that perform automatic functions, so any characteristic in this regard is prohibited by default.

The restriction is especially painful for owners of Tesla who have contracted the total autonomous driving package now that the company has started to significantly accelerate its development with big advances in a short period of time.

Tesla, a few months ago launched a beta version of the function based on neural networks that is much more intelligent but that seeks to be able to work anywhere in the world, regardless of whether the terrain has been previously analyzed or not or if the vehicle is connected to the internet. or not.

Full autonomous driving in Europe in summer?

Elon musk has secured in Twitter that the situation would change in summer. He has done so by responding to a person who specifically asks about restrictions on the Autopilot In the continent.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2021

He has done so by responding to a person who asks for more attention in relation to the restrictions on total autonomous driving in Europe. “It is pushing back a lot of people who could buy a Tesla on the mainland,” he explains. “Vehicles today have limitations in what they can do.”

Musk did not elaborate, but the fact that they are building a factory in Berlin and that, in theory, it starts operating in the summer of 2021 may be an indicator of some conversation he is having with European regulators and the launch of the future Gigafactory.

At the moment Tesla has started to update vehicles in Spain with a contracted total autonomous driving package that had Hardware 2.0 and 2.5 to Hardware 3.0.

This is how Tesla’s total autonomous driving works

