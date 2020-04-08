The African continent is the region with the fewest deaths in the world, reveals a document by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with 383 deaths.

A document from the Secretary of Foreign Relations reveals that the European continent is the region with the most deaths in the world from Covid-19 coronavirus, followed by North America.

The internal document of the Chancellery, to which Aristegui Noticias had access, shows how five European nations (Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom) accumulate 49,494 deaths, until the afternoon of Tuesday, April 7 at 3:50 p.m.

The second region with the highest number of fatal cases is North America, made up of the United States, Canada and Mexico, with 12,321 deaths.

Pacific Asia (China, South Korea, Australia, India, Pakistan) is the third region with the most deaths, presenting 3,767 cases.

He African continent records only 383 deaths.

07April Covid Jof Report .PDF by Aristegui News on Scribd