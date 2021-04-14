Europe surrenders to Neymar

04/14/2021

On at 08:55 CEST

Kill him if you want for his eccentricities away from the pitch, for his inopportune injuries, for having left FC Barcelona through the back door when he could have been a legend … He can be ‘killed’ for a thousand and one reasons, but let Neymar have fun with the ball and play football.

When he wants, he does it like angels. How many players are capable of playing a round of the Champions League quarter-finals with a smile on their faces while their team is risking their lives? Right now, very few.

The football deployed by PSG and Bayern was raised to the category of ode both in the first leg and in the return. It has been a long time since we have seen a tie of this level. But in that ode, Neymar was the one who wrote the best notes. Because the first hour of the game yesterday in the Parc des Princes is to be worn over and over again.

Inspired, but no goal

Ney made his own ode. Ode to enjoy playing, dribbling, looking for the ball everywhere, attacking, defending like the most when he played … If your name is Neymar, when you are inspired, you can do whatever you want. The Brazilian wanted to be in the semifinals and scored a period game only marred by the lack of force in Neuer’s area. Between the German and the sticks they deprived Ney of becoming the king of the Park of the Princes.

But not even the fact of wasting such clear occasions was going to leave the Brazilian without a shower of praise. They came from Spain, where their departure did so much damage. They arrived from Germany, which were overcome by the magic of a Di María-Mbappé-Neymar triplet that is nice to see. They came from Italy, where they surrendered to Neymar’s “stellar level”, as recorded in the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’. And they came, of course, from France, although they were more restrained.

The Brazilian has been praised from the French capital for the game played against Bayern, where he was able to get his best version and was close to solving the tie by himself. But, yes, they blame him for his lack of aim, which was very expensive. In a tie that had to be resolved at halftime, the Parisians missed everything.

With or without goals, Mbappé, Di María and, above all, Neymar showed Europe that they are clear contenders for the Champions League. If there is solidity behind and if the team burns in the middle, up there is gunpowder, talent and determination to beat anyone. On the night of total football, Neymar was the big star.