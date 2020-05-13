The European Commission presented its recommendations to gradually reopen the internal borders of the community bloc

Europe prepares for open your borders internal closed due to coronavirus, in an attempt to boost the economy and in particular the tourism sector, badly damaged worldwide by the pandemic.

In a continent where the tourism industry represents 10 percent of GDP and where summer is on the doorstep with the consequent high season of the sector, the European Comission (CE) today presented its recommendations to gradually reopen the internal borders of the community bloc.

Gradual reopening in Europe and with security protocols

According to the Brussels initiative, which follows the decisions on the matter already made by some countries, the de-escalation would be carried out in three phases and with safe corridors between countries with similar situations.

In the first and current Phase 0 there are generalized movement restrictions between States. In 1, obstacles would begin to be removed and movement between countries under similar conditions would be guaranteed, in 2, all controls should be lifted and normality would be restored, always taking into account the epidemiological situation in each area.

Furthermore, the Commission recommends the use of mask in all the media of transport and that the distance from securityas well as sanitary protocols for hotels and other accommodation

Previously, France and the United Kingdom reached an agreement not to require quarantines for those who transit between the two countries, while from 15 May Spain will apply a 14-day quarantine to travelers arriving from other countries.

Lifting of controls in Germany

Germany, For its part, it will begin to lift border controls from this Friday for, according to the chancellor Angela Merkel, gradually disappear throughout the Schengen area of ​​free movement in Europe from June 15, provided that the situation of the pandemic allows it.

Firstly, the controls will be practically canceled at the borders with Luxembourg and Denmark and with France, Austria and Switzerland they will be progressively reduced until their total elimination, expected in June.

Spain and Italy They will have to wait for a second phase, waiting for how their situation with the coronavirus evolves, so that airport controls will be maintained.

Conversely, Poland will extend controls in its demarcations with other EU countries until June 12, which means that the borders with Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lithuania They can only be crossed by Polish citizens and foreigners who meet certain requirements and by the designated steps.

United Kingdom begins de-escalation

United Kingdom -With 33,186 deaths with coronavirus, 494 in the last 24 hours in hospitals, residences and homes, more than 3,200 new infections- began today de-escalated, although the relief of the restrictions was limited to England, with the return to work of some sectors.

However, Scotland, North Ireland and Welsh They distanced themselves from the relaxation of the measures, considering the premature de-escalation of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

As planned by the government, schools will remain closed until at least June and the reopening of nonessential establishments, such as hair salons and restaurants, will not be evaluated until July.

In full de-escalation, Spain records a stabilization of deaths from coronavirus, with 184 in the last 24 hours up to 27 thousand 104, and also in new cases, with 439 infections (228 thousand 691 in total).

ItalyOn the contrary, it has registered a slight rise in deaths, with 195 in the last hours, the highest number in the last five days, up to a total of 31,106, while the total contagions exceed 222,000 (888 more that yesterday).

For his part, Belgium confirmed that it will enter Phase 2 of de-escalation on Monday, with the partial reopening of schools, museums and hairdressing salons, the possibility of sports training in groups of up to 20 people outdoors, the installation of markets with a maximum of 50 stalls and the weddings and funerals with up to 30 attendees.

With information from EFE