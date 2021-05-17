Europe seeks to limit the use of AI in society

At that time, the first version of the white paper was officially published on February 19, 2020, where the Commission advocated for a approach based on both regulation and investment, with a double objective: to promote the use of artificial intelligence, on the one hand, and to take into account the different risks associated with certain uses of this new technology, on the other.

Precisely, for the creation of an “ecosystem of excellence”, the Commission has requested that cooperation between the different European research centers be strengthened, in addition to proposing the creation of a center to coordinate all efforts, attracting investment and researchers “more talented in the discipline ”.