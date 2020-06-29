Jun 29 (.) – The Council of the European Union imposed sanctions on 11 Venezuelan officials, including parliamentarians, a magistrate and a senior military chief, on Monday for acting against the opposition-dominated National Assembly, among other reasons. The Council said that with the new measures the number of Venezuelans linked to the government of President Nicolás Maduro, which is under sanctions, has risen to 36, measures that include a travel ban and an asset freeze. Individuals « are particularly responsible for acting against the democratic functioning of the National Assembly, including stripping the parliamentary immunity of several of its members … they also include initiating prosecutions for political reasons and creating obstacles to a political and democratic solution to the crisis in Venezuela. «

Among those sanctioned are Luis Parra, Franklyn Duarte and José Gregorio Noriega, whom the Supreme Court of Justice declared in May as president and vice-presidents of parliament and are recognized by Maduro, but not by the majority of the members of the Assembly, who reelected in January the opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the head of the legislature.

That ruling by the Venezuelan high court was another reason cited by the Europeans.

Also included in the list of those sanctioned are Juan José Mendoza, president of the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court and general José Ornelas, head of the Defense Council of the Nation.

The Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not possible to immediately contact some of those punished. (Report by Vivian Sequera. Edited by Mayela Armas and Javier Leira)