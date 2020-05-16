European countries reopened this Saturday beaches, resumed professional sports and prepared to open bars and restaurants and receive tourists after achieving some containment of the coronavirus, while cases increased in India and Russia and in America the political pull by quarantines to face a pandemic grew which already has more than 4.5 million infected worldwide.

In Germany, the first football championship, the Bundesliga, resumed after two months of stoppage with six games without spectators and with sanitary measures to avoid infections, such as coaches with masks, a maximum of ten journalists in each stadium and a distance of 1.5 meters between the substitutes.

In search of reviving tourism to save the summer season and alleviate the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus, Greece reopened its famous beaches on the Mediterranean and the Aegean and it brought forward to May 25 the reopening of restaurants and cafes, previously scheduled for June 1, thanks to the favorable evolution of the infection curve.

Distance and hygiene measures were in force on its beaches, and similar regulations were followed at 31 beaches on the Atlantic that reopened today in France, in the western region of Brittany, some for running and others for bathing and water sports. Brittany had already opened other beaches this week. However, the French beaches on the Mediterranean are still closed.

In Italy, where tourism contributes 15% of the national GDP, the government announced that next Monday they will reopen beaches, bars, restaurants, retail businesses and hairdressers Throughout the country and from June 3, movements between the 19 regions and the arrival, without mandatory quarantine, of tourists from the rest of the European Union (EU) will be allowed.

In all cases, the obligation to keep a meter of distance between people and in bars and restaurants in particular, it is recommended to take the temperature of the clients and the use of face masks is mandatory, while on the beaches a minimum surface of 10 square meters for each umbrella.

At United KingdomOr, instead, the government and local tourist offices advised people not to visit the country’s main tourist destinations, including beaches, in the first week of relaxation of confinement measures in England. The restrictions remain in force in the rest of the kingdom, and Scotland and Wales yesterday asked the English not to go.

In Spain, the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez said he will ask Parliament to extend the state of emergency for another month, until the end of June.

Spain has begun to ease its quarantine, but the tourism industry, which accounts for 12% of GDP, seems doomed to miss the summer season.

“Spain needs tourism, but tourism needs security, it needs health guarantees,” said Sánchez, whose government yesterday declared a quarantine for all those arriving from abroad.

Starting this Saturday, Germany partially opened its borders with Luxembourg, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria. Also on Friday, Austria reopened all its cafes and restaurants.

Outbreaks in America

Contrary to Europe, where the peak of contagion has been exceeded, in America some of the largest outbreaks have been registered, such as in Chile and Mexico, and the search for a balance between economy and health has unleashed strong tensions and political crises.

In United States, the country with the most cases and deaths from the virus, President Donald Trump, who has resisted quarantines, said on Friday that the national economy will reopen “with or without a vaccine” for Covid-19, the same day in that the state of New York, the most affected, joined dozens more and resumed part of its productive activities.

In addition, despite Trump opposition, the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democratic opposition, last night approved a rescue plan for 3 trillion dollars to face the crisis due to the coronavirus and a change that will allow, for the first time in its 231 years, hold remote voting and hearings while the emergency lasts.

In Brazil, long time epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America, a military man without sanitary experience, General Eduardo Pazuelllo, assumed the Health portfolio on an interim basis after the resignation of the last two headlines, one of them this Friday, for disagreeing with the strategy against President Jair Bolsonaro’s coronavirus, which has minimized the seriousness of Covid-19.

Bolsonaro has rejected criticism of his management of the crisis and has refused to decree a border closure and a quarantine or social distancing rules.

Brazil already has more than 218.00 coronavirus cases and more than 14,800 deaths.

ChileFor his part, he recorded this Saturday a daily record of 27 deaths and 1,886 new infections, hours after all of Greater Santiago went into total quarantine after three days in a row of more than 2,600 new cases.

The dead in Chile are already 421 and the infected more than 40,000.

In Ecuador, another country badly hit by the virus, the government extended the quarantine for another 30 days on Friday night.

In Mexico, the government clarified that although the mining, construction and automotive industries will be considered essential starting next Monday, they will not be able to operate until June 1, after registering more than 2,400 new cases of coronavirus for the second day in a row.

IndiaMeanwhile, it surpassed China in coronavirus cases, with more than 86,000 infections and 2,700 deaths, while Russia transferred the 270,000 infections and 2,500 deaths.

