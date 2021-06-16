Europe reopens its borders to all American tourists

The European Union (EU) took a step towards normalcy on Wednesday by approving the return of American tourists, even if they are not vaccinated, an image that contrasts with the “dramatic situation in Moscow”, where mandatory vaccinations will be imposed.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused 3,824,885 deaths on the planet, according to official figures, moves at two speeds: it remits in places like the United States and Western Europe, where vaccination is advancing at a good pace, and continues to punish countries like India and Latin America, the region with the most serious global death toll in the world (1.2 million deaths, including the Caribbean).

In a clear symbol that the health situation is improving in Europe, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that from Thursday the mask will no longer be mandatory outdoors and also brought forward the end of the curfew on Sunday because the health situation “improves faster than expected ”.

With summer about to start in Europe, the 27 EU countries expanded the list of countries whose citizens are allowed for non-essential travel, allowing their passengers to enter without justification.

In addition to the United States, Albania, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Serbia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao were included in this list, which until now included Japan, Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea. and Thailand.

Even so, the EU gives its member countries the power to impose conditions on these tourists, such as diagnostic tests or quarantines. To enter this list, a country must drop below 75 covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, as is the case in the United States.

Reopening and lifting of restrictions

However, the North American country is the most affected in the world by the virus, in global terms, and exceeded 600,000 deaths from covid-19 on Tuesday.

A “sad milestone” for President Joe Biden, who asked Americans to get vaccinated “as soon as possible.”

This symbolic limit was exceeded just as much of the country regained normality. The state of California lifted almost all of the restrictions, as did New York City, where more than 70% of the inhabitants have received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

In India, although it leads the list of deaths from covid in 24 hours (2,542), the tourist mausoleum of the Taj Mahal reopened its doors this Wednesday after two months of closure, coinciding with the bloody second wave of the virus in the country.

“I’m happy to see it, it’s incredible,” said Melissa Dalla Rosa, one of the few tourists who did not want to miss its reopening.

With information from .