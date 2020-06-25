The World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 continues to expand in Europe and advised not to let your guard down

The director for Europe of the World Health Organization (who), Hans Kluge, warned that the coronavirus COVID-19 continues to expand, he advised don’t let your guard down and stressed that every day are recorded in Europe 20 thousand new cases and 700 deaths.

“The pandemic continues to accelerate. A record number of new cases were registered on Sunday, with 183,000 confirmed in 24 hours (worldwide), ”he warned. Kluge.

Of the 9 million cases in the world, more than 2.5 million have been in Europe where, “despite the fact that a decrease in the proportion of global cases compared to the beginning of the year ”, the disease continues to spread, noted the WHO representative in Europe.

“The last week Europe has seen a contagion growth weekly for the first time in months, “he said Kluge, and specified that it is a trend that responds to the flexibilization or ending of the restrictions that the virus brought with it.

The announced sprout risk has already become a reality in several countries and in the last fortnight, 30 countries have seen increase the accumulated cases.

“The acceleration of transmission has led to a significant resurgence of cases that, if left unattended, will push health systems to the limit again,” warns Kluge.

However, the CEO in Europe also highlights the achievements and progress achieved.

Kluge congratulated Poland, Germany, Spain and Israel for “responding quickly” and controlling “the dangerous COVID-19 outbreaks associated with the reopening of schools, coal mines and food production centers” that have occurred recently.

Another positive point is that “various ministers of health have reported a change in people’s behavior, mainly that they are respecting physical distancing and wearing masks ”, fundamental preventive measures at the moment when the pandemic has killed nearly 480 thousand people in the world.

Kluge also referred to the surveillance systems of COVID-19, and urged countries to “improve the only way we have to minimize transmission: locate, isolate and care for each case and find and quarantine all its contacts” .

In that sense, the digital technologies They “play a major role” and have proven effective.

There are 27 countries that have developed solutions to digitally locate contacts in Europe and four others are developing them, but Kluge also noted that digital technologies, powerful tools to fight COVID-19, must be ensured that they do not affect the rights of citizens, especially the Privacy.

He advises that first “let’s go digital, but with wisdom.” Second: “Let’s build people’s trust”, respecting their privacy and the security of their data. And third: “we cannot afford that people cannot access digital health”, so the digital gap must be reduced (between 74 and 87 percent of households have Internet at home in Europe).

Given the holiday season and the opening of borders, the who urges the population to take with great caution the decisions of how, where and when to travel.

