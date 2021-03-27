Europe opens with rises pending the pandemic, rebalances and the Suez Canal

The pandemic continues to focus the debate among analysts to argue whether markets are going one way or the other. That and the rebalancing of the portfolios before the end of this first quarter, which is giving more volatility to the indices in these penultimate days of the month.

As for the pandemic, the coronavirus figures worldwide reach 125.4 million cases, the US exceeds 30 million infected. According to the European Center for the prevention and control of diseases of the EU “11.3% of the population has received the first dose of the Covid -19 vaccine, a total of 59.7 million people.” In France it has been warned that the pandemic is out of control while in the United Kingdom the possibility that British pubs require vaccination certificates to be able to enter the premises is being evaluated. Germany recognized that the new variant of the virus, the British one, is more aggressive and infectious although it relies on vaccination.

Now Europe is focused on how to increase production and secure doses without compromising supplies.

The vice president of the organization, Luis de Guindos, assured that if “a high proportion of the population is vaccinated for the summer, I expect a strong economic rebound in the second half of 2021. It is very likely that the eurozone economy will contract in the first half of 2021. Eurozone inflation is slightly stronger than expected from January to February “

The ECB once again reiterated its commitment to price stability. Isabel Schabel, a member of the agency’s Executive Committee, acknowledged that “to significantly increase purchases under the PEPP in the second quarter, we must be in line with market conditions. Lowering interest rates beyond very low levels can not only result in lower yields, but can also lead to increased costs. Our commitment to preserve favorable financing conditions shifts the focus from quantities to quantity of assets we buy towards prices ”.

Read more

Yesterday, if the session on Wall Street stood out for something, it was because of the high volatility that the market experienced at the last minute. More and more investment banks – Bank of America, Goldman, JP Morgan or Morgan Stanley – They are warning that rebalancing is key to understanding what is happening at the current moment and all point to the moment when sales disappear, whose maximum will be reached on March 31, the market will have the opposite effect after the expiration week.

Even so, the indices ended the session with gains: the Dow Jones scored 0.6%, to 32,619 points, the S&P 500 advanced slightly more than half a percentage point, to 3,909 points, and the Nasdaq closed at the 12,977 points after adding 0.12% at the close.

From Link Securities they believe that it is difficult to try to justify why the Wall Street indices were turned up yesterday although they allude to the improvement in the labor market, through the weekly subsidy figures that showed some of the lowest levels since the beginning of the health crisis in the country.

What’s more, The decision announced yesterday by the Fed to lift the restrictions on the payment of dividends and the repurchase of treasury shares from banks on June 30, can be interpreted as an endorsement by the regulator of the sector and “will be very well received by the sector in Europe, which is hopeful that the ECB will do something similar in the coming months, ”says Juan José Fdez Figares, an analyst at Link Securities.

In the The macroeconomic agenda of the day highlights the publication in Germany of the IFO indices from the month of March, from the retail sales of the month of February in the United Kingdom; of the final reading of the GDP of 4Q2020 in Spain; and, already in the afternoon and in the US, of the personal income and expenses figures for the month of February, figures that are always accompanied by the publication of the consumer price index, the PCE, which is the reference price variable for the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Earrings also to the evolution of the blockade of the Suez Canal, that has triggered uncertainty around oil. The effects of the blockade of the Suez Canal go far beyond the rise in the price of oil. The maritime transport companies suffer a correction on the stock market. In some media, such as the Financial Times, it is suggested that the problem may take “weeks” to resolve.

At this time, the Brent crude future rises more than 1.6%, to $ 62.98. West Texas is up 1.9% and is trading at $ 59.72.