Europe opens with a mixed sign amid the rain of results

At the start of the day, the Ibex 35, the main Spanish selective, adds 19.10 points, that 0.24%, to 8,718.30 points. Profits for the year grow to 7.98%.

For its part, the French Cac 40 rose by 0.08%, the Euro Stoxx 50 by 0.07% and the German Dax 30 by 0.06%. The London FTSE 100 is down 0.06% and the Italian FTSE Mib is trading flat.

Of the large values ​​of the selective, Santander, which has presented the semi-annual accounts, falls 0.17%. Repsol also fell, 0.18%; and Telefónica, 0.92%.

On the contrary, BBVA increased 0.57%; Inditex, 0.18%; and Iberdrola, 0.15%.

Banco Santander obtained an attributable profit of 3,675 million euros in the first half of 2021 compared to losses of 10,798 million euros in the same period of the previous year, when the bank carried out a cash-free update of goodwill and deferred tax assets.

The airport manager Aena lost 346.4 million euros in the first half of the year, compared to 170.7 million in the same period of the previous year, reflecting the drop in the number of passengers of 34.8%, as a result of the decrease in air activity derived from covid.

Naturgy obtained a net profit of 484 million euros in the first half of the year, which represents an increase of 44.9% compared to the same period of the previous year, the company reported.

Red Eléctrica obtained a net profit of 358.2 million euros in the first half of the year, which represents an increase of 8% compared to the same period of the previous year, the company reported.

Unicaja Banco registered a net profit of 70 million euros during the first half of this year, which represents an increase of 15% compared to the same period in 2020, despite the new extraordinary provisions made by the situation derived from Covid-19 , in a semester in which the entity has reinforced its CET-1 solvency ratio by 3.3 percentage points, to 19.2% and its total capital by 3.7 percentage points, to 21%.

FCC obtained an attributable net result of 232.5 million euros during the first half of this year, more than double that achieved in the same period of the previous year, as reported by the company this Wednesday.

In this context, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the reference for the United States, is trading at $ 72 with an increase of 0.61%, while Brent crude, the reference for Europe, reaches 73, $ 78 with a rise of 0.49%.

Finally, the euro depreciates by 0.10% against the dollar and stood at 1.1812 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stands at 71 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond by 0.26%.