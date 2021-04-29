Europe opens the door to remove content in less than an hour without going through the judge with its new law against terrorism

The European Union takes another step in controlling what is published on the web. The European Parliament has passed new legislation, in this case to “stop the spread of terrorist content on the internet”. A directive that will force companies like Google or Facebook to remove terrorist content in less than an hour or else they will expose themselves to significant penalties.

We explain the details of this new law, what type of content will be affected and how Europe intends for the large platforms to filter what is published. A new regulation that in practice grants the authorities of the different countries the power to censor without the approval of a judge.

What content will be filtered and who decides it

The new regulation will apply to “texts, images, audio or video recordings, including live broadcasts, that incite, demand or contribute to the commission of terrorist crimes; provide instructions to do so, or encourage participation in terrorist groups. “This also includes information on the manufacture of firearms or explosives for terrorist purposes.

What is considered terrorist content? In this case the notice is left in the hands of the “competent authority” of each country. Once the companies receive the order, they will have one hour to delete the content or prevent access to it. A blockade that must be applied in all the countries of the European Union, not only in the one of origin.

This competent authority will vary depending on the country and could be an administrative body; being able leave in the hands of governments the power to request the deletion of content because they consider it as terrorist.

If the content is not removed, companies will face penalties that will be calculated “taking into account the nature of the infringement and the size of the company.”

Companies will have one hour to remove content, counted from the moment the “competent authority” of each country requests it.

What happens if, for example, terrorist material is included in a documentary? The text establishes that the material uploaded to the network with educational, journalistic, artistic or research purposes, or used to raise awareness, will not be considered terrorist content.

One of the main questions is how large companies will be able to detect terrorist content and its spread through the platform. In this sense, from Europe they explain that “the platforms they will not have a general obligation to filter all the content they host nor will they have to use automatic control tools“This represents a step forward from the proposals that defended the application of automatic algorithms, which could in practice be an element of generalized censorship. Although the regulations do establish that they must” take specific measures to avoid their dissemination in case that the authorities detect their exposure to this type of material “, without specifying what type of concrete measures.

Equivalent to the data offered in the fight against disinformation, internet service providers will be required to publish annual transparency reports. The new regulation will enter into force during the next few weeks once it is published in the official gazette and will begin to apply 12 months later, so this obligation to eliminate the contents will not be effective until 2022.

“Bad news for freedom of information”

The Platform in Defense of Freedom of Information has classified this new regulation as “bad news.” 75 European organizations have warned of the dangers of this new regulation as it “provides national authorities with the power to censor content online without the approval of a judge”, as described by the European Digital Rights association (EDRi).

⚠️ Bad news for freedom of information on the Internet 👇 # TERREG https://t.co/lZXXbDXJI7 – PDLI (@PDLI_) April 29, 2021

From the organization in defense of digital rights they explain that the new law “does not sufficiently protect journalism, art and education from political abuse and it will affect Muslim and racialized communities that are already a disproportionate target of counter-terrorism measures. “

“The regulation allows an EU state to request the removal, within one hour, of content hosted in another country on the grounds that it is ‘terrorist’ content. What this means is that someone like Viktor Orban could ask for the removal of content uploaded in another country because he criticizes his government, “says Eva Simon, a lawyer for the Union of Civil Liberties for Europe.

“The risk of that the courts revoke this regulation it is considerable given the experience of the law against hate speech in France. Both texts contained similar measures, but one has already been declared void by the French Constitutional Council, “says Chloé Berthélémy, EDRi advisor.

