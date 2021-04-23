Europe opens the door for two vaccinated people to go without a mask in closed spaces

A group of friends in a house. (Photo: Marko Geber via Getty Images)

The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) has published a guide in which it points out possible guidelines to relax measures in countries with a vaccinated population. One of them endorses that, in meetings of two people or of two households where all the members are immunized, it is possible to be without a mask or distance, as before the pandemic.

It even suggests that when a vaccinated person meets with unvaccinated people who live together, from the same family, for example, all of them can also be without a mask or distance, as long as there are no people at risk or immunosuppressed.

Protection measures should continue in public places, despite vaccination, where there are crowds.

Rethinking quarantines and PCR for immunized

The guide makes these recommendations to countries such as the United Kingdom or Israel, where the percentage of the vaccinated population is very high, echoing that the risk of these people transmitting the disease or becoming infected is minimal.

On the other hand, the document also opens up to rethink quarantines or PCRs for trips of those already immunized.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.