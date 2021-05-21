Europe opens higher and prolongs the good tone of Wall Street

The French Cac 40 opened the session with a rise of 0.30%, the Ibex 35 also rose 0.30%, the German Dax 30 rose 0.29%, the Euro Stoxx 50 0.27% and the Italian FTSE Mib 0.14%. The London FTSE 100 is trading slightly corrected.

The stocks that rose the most on the Euro Stoxx 50 were Flutter with a rise of 3.45%, BMW 1.36% and ASML 1.22%. On the other hand, Prosus left 2.30%, Amadeus 0.95% and Deutsche Boerse 0.33%.

This Friday investors will be attentive to the appearance of Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), in case she gives any clue about economic prospects in the euro area or possible changes in strategy in the agency’s monetary policy.

In addition, the publication of preliminary readings for May of the leading activity indices of the manufacturing and services sectors, the PMIs, in the euro area, its two main economies: Germany and France, the United Kingdom and USA.

Wall Street closed with gains on Thursday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, rose 0.55%, encouraged by a labor data consistent with the economic recovery in the US after several days of losses. At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 188.11 points, to 34,084.15; and the selective S&P 500 rose 1.06% or 43.44 points, to 4,159.12.

The composite index Nasdaq, in which the main technology companies are listed, advanced a remarkable 1.77% or 236.00 points, up to 13,535.74.

The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, rose 0.78% on Friday as concerns lessened about the rise in US bond yields, and the approval of the use of Moderna’s vaccines. and AstraZeneca in Japan.

Antitrust regulators in the The European Union fined UBS, UniCredit and Nomura with 371 million euros on Thursday in relation to a European public debt negotiation cartel.

Read more

The head of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, raised the pressure on cryptocurrencies on Thursday, saying they pose risks to financial stability, and indicating that further regulation of the increasingly popular electronic currency may be justified.

The United States Department of the Treasury proposed on Thursday a global minimum tax rate for companies of 15% during international tax negotiations, backtracking from his previous request for a 21% floor.

The European Union and the United States are working to resolve a dispute over subsidies to aircraft manufacturers and should be able to do so by July, the EU trade chief said on Thursday, in a further sign of improving transatlantic trade ties. .

More than 165.22 million people have been infected by the new coronavirus globally, according to official figures of confirmed cases, and 3,561,687 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Two doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine could be between 85% and 90% effective against symptomatic disease, the English health authority said on Thursday, although it cautioned that it did not yet have enough data to be conclusive.

An Egyptian-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday, but Hamas warned that it still had “the finger on the trigger” and demanded that Israel end the violence in Jerusalem and address the damage in the Gaza Strip after the worst fighting in years.