Europe opens for the first time to relax the use of the mask in vaccinated patients

Europe opens, for the first time, to alleviate the use of the mask. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has published a guide in which it proposes several scenarios, at the moment all in covered spaces, in which people immunized with the vaccine could relax the use of masks facials. The first step towards normality.

Specifically, the ECDC states that “given the current risks assessed, there are specific situations in which non-pharmaceutical interventions can be lifted.” He cites two examples of meetings in which the mandatory mask and social distance could be suspended:

When fully vaccinated people meet other fully vaccinated people (very low / low risk).

When an unvaccinated individual or unvaccinated individuals from the same household or social bubble encounter fully vaccinated individuals, physical distancing and the use of face masks can be relaxed if there are no risk factors for serious disease or less effectiveness of the vaccine in any of those present (cites cases of immunosuppression or other underlying conditions).

The limits set by the ECDC

However, these approaches (which still do not go beyond intentions) have very marked limits. There is talk of closed spaces, so outdoors you should always keep wearing your mask. And the same in case of meeting with people at risk (by age or illness). There it is also mandatory to wear a mask.

The ECDC notes that the evidence indicates that fully vaccinated people, if infected, may be less likely to transmit SARSCoV-2 to their unvaccinated contacts, although it acknowledges “uncertainty” about the duration of this immunity.

AND…

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.