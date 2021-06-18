Europe opens flat and follows in the wake of Wall Street at the end of the week

The White House studies the possibility that Biden and Xi, president of China, hold talks. The US issues new guidelines to facilitate the shipment of material against COVID-19 outbreaks to sanctioned countries, such as Iran, Venezuela and Syria.

US Senators propose a 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing.

The Bank of Japan announced that it will launch a new plan to encourage financial institutions to increase loans and investments to fight climate change.

At the corporate level, German biotech company CureVac could allow its network of manufacturing partners to be used to make vaccines developed by other companies should its own experimental injection fail.

HSBC will announce the sale of its French retail banking operations to Cerberus on Friday.

Wall Street closed this Thursday in mixed terrain and its main indicator, the Dow Jones, fell 0.62%, still influenced by the monetary policy outlook released yesterday by the US Federal Reserve.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 210.22 points to 33,823.45; while the selective S&P 500 cut 0.04% or 1.84 points, up to 4,221.86. The Nasdaq, on which the main technology companies are listed, rose 0.87% or 121.67 points, to 14,161.35.

The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 0.19% today, affected by a decline in the yield of Treasury bonds in the US and by a firm yen against the dollar that affects exports.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 54.25 points, to 28,964.08 integers. The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, yielded 0.87% or 17.01 points, to stand at 1,946.56 units.

The consumer price index (CPI) in Japan rose 0.1% in May compared to the same month in 2020, the Government reported today. The indicator, which excludes fresh food prices due to their high volatility, advanced in the Asian country for the first time in 14 months, according to data published by the Ministry of the Interior and Communications.

The weekly number of applications for unemployment benefit in the US rose last week to 412,000, the first rise in this indicator since April, which has disappointed investors.