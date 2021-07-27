Europe obliges the Government to agree to receive the funds

President Pedro Sánchez speaks during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace after declaring a state of alarm in Spain, on October 25, 2020 in Madrid

The first reading that is usually done from a government crisis focuses on trying to settle how many of the minister changes are settling of scores. In knowing who has to leave their wallets due to some false step or because they did not know how to stop a crisis on your plot.

But then you have to do a second reading looking at the future more than the past. In interpreting the new profiles chosen with respect to himor what is to come. And the new government of Pedro Sánchez has to agree and negotiate. And Europe has made it very clear. In exchange for receiving the 70,000 euros in non-reimbursable aid from European funds, Spain has a year and a half to promote fifty reforms with the force of law. The Country has made the calculations and the result is that the Government will have to pass a law -or a decree law- every 15 days.

Unlike in Italy, whose Government has carried out a single macro agreement for the recovery plan in the respective Houses of Representatives, in Spain everything will be done one by one. We are talking, among others, of the labor reform, the housing law, the tax reform, aid for the digitization of SMEs, etc….

The first step is the all-important spending ceiling approval which should be closed today. That new limit, higher than the current one, will be the umbrella to allow some expansive public accounts that give shelter to European funds.

And from there, the Government will have two opportunities to approve the corresponding reforms. And if it does not, although Brussels has not wanted to put what will happen in writing as a show of confidence, it is expected that budget cuts are applied.

Given what has sweated to recently agree on decree that reduces the temporality and the number of interim in the Administration – he won the vote by a single vote after a first tie that forced him to negotiate with ERC– or what he had to give up to add the endowment support -in exchange for the vote of the only deputy of the BNG He promised to lower the AP-9 toll– It is easy to imagine that for such a challenge it was necessary to renew some ministers who were already ‘burned out’ or who had broken some of the communication lines with the investiture partners.

A) Yes, Felix Bolaños -minister of the Presidency- or Pilar Alegria -Minister of Education- have a more marked dialogue profile than their predecessors. The same happens with Jose Manuel Albares -Foreign Minister-, expert in diplomacy. OR Nadia calviño -Economy minister- who has been promoted to first vice president to take advantage of her good relations with Brussels.

On his good left hand, and on the consideration of the investiture partners so as not to exceed when raising the counterparts, the expected economic takeoff of Spain after the pandemic.

