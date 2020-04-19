BRUSSELS, APR 19 (.) – Europe will need at least another € 500bn from European Union institutions to finance its economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the already agreed half-trillion package, the fund chief said euro zone rescue.

In an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, published on Sunday, the director general of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Klaus Regling, said that the easiest way to raise these funds would be through the European Commission and the budget. of the EU.

“I would say that for the second phase we need at least another 500 billion euros from the European institutions, but it could be more,” Regling told the newspaper.

“To do this, we need to study new instruments with an open mind, but also use existing institutions, because it is easier, including in particular the Commission and the EU budget. Rethinking European funds can go a long way in keeping the Union together European, “said Regling.

The European Union finance ministers agreed on April 9 to launch safety nets for the finances of states, companies and individuals for a total value of € 540 billion.

They also agreed that the euro zone, which the IMF said will plunge into a 7.5% recession this year due to the pandemic, will need money to recover, but put forward different ideas on how much is needed and how to get the funds.

EU leaders will debate this issue in a video conference on April 23. The idea around which a compromise can emerge is likely to mean that the European Commission borrows from the market against the endorsement of the EU budget in the long term and leverages money to achieve greater power.

(Information by Jan Strupczewski; translated by Tomás Cobos)