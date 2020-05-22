LONDON. Europe must prepare for a second wave of the new coronavirus, warned the director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Andrea Ammon, after several countries began the deconfusion process.

The question is not to know if there will be a new wave of infections, but “when” will take place and “what will be its scope,” said Andrea Ammon in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian.

“The virus is all around us, circulating much more than in January and February,” he added, stressing that the population’s immunity figures are not encouraging: “between 85% and 90%” are still exposed to Covid -19.

“I don’t want to draw a catastrophic picture but I think we have to be realistic. This is not the time, now, to completely relax,” he added, noting that, at the beginning of the epidemic, governments “underestimated” the speed at which spread the virus.

Europe is the most affected continent, with almost 2 million cases, 170 thousand of which, fatal, especially in the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain, according to an official count. In total, more than five million cases occurred in the world, including 328 thousand deaths.

The Prevention Center, an agency of the European Union that advises the authorities on the control of infectious diseases, indicated in early May that “the initial wave of transmission passed its peak”, while there was a decrease in new cases in most EU countries.

Many European countries began to ease restrictions imposed by confinement. According to Ammon, the second wave need not necessarily be disastrous if people continue to abide by the rules of estrangement.

After the announcement of the five million cases of the new coronavirus officially registered in the world, 70% of them are in Europe and the United States.

The number of diagnosed cases reflects only part of the reality since many countries only test the most seriously ill patients.

According to data from official sources, the number of cases of coronavirus in the world has multiplied by two in a month, with an impressive acceleration of infections in Latin America and the Caribbean.

