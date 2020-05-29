The daily death toll from coronavirus exceeded this Friday (05.29.2020) 1,000 in Brazil and the United States, while Europe continues its cautious lack of confidence that includes the reopening of cafes, restaurants and museums in France and the return of football in some countries.

In total, the pandemic has claimed more than 359,231 lives worldwide, three-quarters of them in Europe and the United States.

The United States reached 101,573 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday night and tops the world list, followed by the United Kingdom (37,460), Italy (33,072), France (28,596) and Spain (27,118).

As part of the gradual lack of confidence, France announced that restaurants, cafes and bars will reopen on June 2, when the French will also be able to freely circulate again with mandatory use of a mask.

“Freedom will be the rule and restriction the exception,” said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who also announced the reopening of museums and monuments on the same date. Showrooms and theaters will once again receive a public, except in the Paris region, one of the most affected by the pandemic.

Pour les personnes à risque: continué d’appliquer rigoureusement les gestes barrières, de pratiquer la distacion physique et de limiter les contacts. # déconfinement – Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) May 28, 2020

For its part, the UK government announced that on June 15 it will reopen non-essential shops, while in Madrid people return to the cinema, albeit outdoors, as in the 1950s.

In England and Italy the return of their national championships was announced for June 17 and 20, respectively, while the Russian Football Federation established the resumption of matches on June 21 with spectators limited to 10% of their capacity.

With respect to Latin America, Brazil totals 438,238 cases, although specialists estimate that this figure could be 15 times higher due to the absence of diagnostic tests. The virus also fuels the political crisis in the country, where President Jair Bolsonaro minimizes the pandemic and lashes out at the governors who call for confinement.

In Peru, where the president and ministers reduced their salaries between 10% and 15%, there were 5,874 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a total of 141,779, including 4,099 deaths. The government claims that the country entered a “long plateau.”

Colombia, with 822 deaths from COVID-19 and 25,366 infections, extended mandatory isolation measures until July 1, although with new exceptions to reactivate its battered economy.