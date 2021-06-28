Europe is making good progress towards autonomous 5G | News | Infrastructures

Douglas Vaz Benítez, General Manager of Qualcomm for Spain and Portugal.

The fifth generation of mobile networks is progressing well. So much that the horizon of autonomous 5G is much closer. So he thinks Qualcomm. According to the company, this technology will have a very important impact in promoting new economic areas. Not surprisingly, the industry is immersed in Release 16, but it is preparing for Release 17 and even 18 (3GPP already has working groups discussing this update).

A proof of this acceleration of the whole process is the proliferation of new devices 5G enabled by the manufacturer’s platforms. In accordance with Douglas Vaz Benítez, General Manager of Qualcomm for Spain and Portugal (pictured)From the infrastructure point of view we can find several main steps or use cases of these networks.

First of all, smartphones. In 2021 we will see many more launches of enabled terminals and in Europe they will surpass those with 4G. Now the balance leans towards the previous generation, but by 40-60%. In a few months this balance will shift towards new technology.

But not only from smartphones does 5G live. This development will have a place in new platforms, such as virtual glasses. Every time we will see more XR Viewer as one of the following use cases. “The time has come for the XR”, stressed the manager.

Another use case that will emerge will be technology Fixed Wireless Access or FWA to be accelerated. All European operators already have a 5G FWA, fixed-wireless solution, even in countries like Spain where fiber is widely established. In these environments, fiber to the air is usually the alternative to serve rural or suburban areas. The availability of solutions and growing market demand will be reflected in this Ericsson forecast: Worldwide, 25% of all 5G data traffic is expected to go through FWA networks by 2026.

On the other hand, the automotive sector will contribute its grain of sand with the connected car. Europeans, Asians and Americans work in this business and we can say that “there is already an understanding in the industry”. And it is that 5G provides a scalable solution, easy to integrate, provided with a standard of security and resistance … “In a short time 2G and 3G will be turned off and 5G will be the network that will de facto support these innovations” , mentions Douglas Vaz Benítez.

Since the presentation of 5G NSA -which in Spain began to be implemented in 2019 by Vodafone in the 3.5 GHz band-, later the rest of the national operators joined and work was done on optimizing coverage with the DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing). In obtaining greater capacity, technology has been incorporated mmWave in 24 GHz bands. And the next step will be the 5G SA.

5G SA allows to support new and optimized services with network slicing

Today, the vast majority of operators work 5G SA, to achieve that separation between 4G and 5G. NSA, DSS and mmWave are radio components, but taking advantage of the fourth generation core. With the Stand Alone version you get a end-to-end infrastructure in the latest generation that will allow ultra low latency and more speed by carrier aggregation. In this phase there are already telcos that have taken out their networks and special vertical services, security, and slicing. The first was T-Mobile in the United States and Vodafone in Europe (Germany). This movement is already spreading to other countries and to other operators.

But before reaching that stage, the sector is focusing its efforts on the millimeter waves. China Unicom’s commitment to carry mmWave in winter 2022 is already in place. In Spain, the 26 GHz spectrum is expected to be available by the end of the year. Currently more than 180 operators invest in this technology and in the old continent Italy has been the first market to implement it. The study that Qualcomm commissioned Analysys Mason analyzes the development of this technology and its use cases. In this regard, the company studies the cost-value impact, recognizing an optimal investment-benefit ratio. Of course, it warns that there will be no mass deployment, but they will be use cases at the consumer level, depending on their day, for example.

Semiconductor crisis

Regarding the semiconductor crisis, Douglas Vaz Benítez, General Manager of Qualcomm for Spain and Portugal, has indicated that it has been a “perfect storm”. And he explains: “It came quickly, it was intense and we had little time to adapt to it.” This conjunction of factors was, in the first place, Huawei’s departure from this world and this opened the door for the industry to fill its gap and cover a supply of 250 million units. Then came the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused fear in the markets and a reduction in the forecast. However, the recovery was faster than expected. In other words, there was a reduction in orders followed by an increase in demand. Faced with this situation, the industry is moving to channel demand with movements to reactivate it.

Even if factories are being createdGetting them up and running takes years or “good months.” Furthermore, the diversity of these components is very vast: from 100 to 4 nanometers. In this context, the new nodes will recover better than the previous models because the investment is there. “At the end of the year we will see a substantial improvement compared to what we had. LA shortage of raw materials will drive up prices and this will affect all electronic devices”, He concludes.