Rome . – Millions of people across Europe returned to something a bit similar to their old life on Monday as more countries across the continent began to reopen after weeks or months of coronavirus-related blockades. But not everyone is happy with what the “new normal” looks like.

Italian companies wonder how they will survive as the restrictions are eased but not entirely removed. Students return to socially distanced schools in Germany, where recently reopened hair salons are in great demand to correct the mistakes of weeks of haircuts at home. Belgians can again use public transport, but face masks are mandatory, while small shops are reopening in Greece and Portugal.

“Phase 2” of Italy’s plan to ease the restrictions began on Monday, with more than 4 million people waiting to return to work, some restored public transport services and many companies reopened, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced , on Facebook. “As never before, the future of the country will be in our hands.”

Although industries such as textiles and manufacturing are restarting, many nonessential stores remain closed. While bars and restaurants were able to reopen starting Monday, they can only offer takeout.

Franco, the owner of the Il Bello Cafe bar in Rome, said the partial reduction of the restrictions would not be enough to keep many establishments afloat.

“I just reopened today, but it’s not even worth it. There is very little work for us, few people enter, but the bar is not just about buying a coffee or a cappuccino, it is about a conversation. It’s social, ”Franco told CNN, who declined to give his last name. “The government does what it has to do for the pandemic, but the bar and our work is something else: it does not comply with these measures.”

He said he was still paying rent, electricity and gas, but he was only making 30% of what he was making before closing. “My staff is concerned, but so am I. It may have to close and I’ve been here 14 years, ”he said. “There will be many layoffs soon in this line of business.”

The Italian government said that to completely reopen shops, bars and restaurants, it must reduce the rate of reproduction of the coronavirus to 0.5, which means that each infected Italian is infecting less than one other person (a “R0 value” of 1 For example, it means that each infected person is infecting another person). To reopen theaters, conventions and stadiums, Italy wants the number to be as close as possible to 0. Currently, the figure is around 0.6-0.7 nationwide.

Restaurant, bar and shop owners in Italy last week “handed over their keys” to local mayors in protest of the slow reopening, and Conte apologized on Friday for a delay in payments of financial aid to companies affected by the pandemic. .

A joint letter from 13 of the 20 Italian regions last Wednesday asked the government “to guarantee the possibility of reopening the activities to all those who respect the measures already foreseen” by the closing decree. “It is clear that health is the first essential objective, but it cannot be the only one,” added the letter.

There were also frustrations in other countries. German hairdressers opened on Monday after weeks of closure, but clients cannot enter: now they need an appointment and in Berlin they have to fill out a questionnaire.

A hairdresser in Hamburg said it was “overrun” by customers, while Udo Walz, a hairdresser for the stars in Berlin, told CNN that her salons were reserved for the next three weeks.

“I was at the store this morning, everyone wears masks, the customers, the hairdressers, it’s kind of fun,” Walz said. “Most clients show 2 centimeters of roots. Some tried to cut their hair themselves or cover the color, but that generally went wrong, although I gave advice over the phone. ”

Hairdressers must follow the rules of social distancing, which is why Walz said that a chair in between should remain empty, which works for him since he has large salons. While Walz did not have to fire any of his 86 employees, he acknowledged that they have lost financially. “They did not receive tips and that is important since we have a good clientele. His salary was reduced a little bit, but we have a great team. ”

Other European countries are gradually relaxing the restrictions. Spain allowed to go out to exercise individually this weekend for the first time in seven weeks. Portugal opens small shops on Monday, and people in Belgium can travel by public transport, but must wear masks, . reports.

Traffic increased on Greek streets on Monday as small shops, including beauty salons, flower shops and bookstores, reopened and lines formed outside of appliance retailers, . reported. Greece, which has been praised for its response to the coronavirus, plans to welcome tourists again this summer.

Meanwhile, the UK has yet to relax the restrictions, but is also making plans to return to work. According to British media reports, a draft of the government’s plan is looking at staggered starts, maximizing remote work and hygiene measures, such as two-meter spacing and physical screens.

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said more public transport will follow soon, although he suggested people would be encouraged to walk or bike when they return to work. The suggestion was greeted with concern by Britain’s three main railway unions, who said in a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday that now was not the time to operate more trains because there was no agreement on how to protect workers and passengers.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove told the Downing Street briefing on Sunday that “the worst thing that could be done” would be to relax measures prematurely and risk a second spike in the disease. He said the UK must proceed with caution, raising serious questions about what the long-term financial impact might be.

As Europe reopens, the big question is what the once vibrant continent will look like as we move towards a different future than we all hoped for. It has certainly changed forever.

Emma Reynolds wrote from London, Valentina Di Donato reported from Rome, and Stephanie Halasz reported from London. Sharon Braithwaite and Lindsay Isaac contributed reporting.

