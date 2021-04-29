Europe in green waiting for the Fed and pending from the banks

Rises in the main European stock exchanges while waiting to know what the Fed says and does this afternoon, something that could be noticed in the trading volumes, practically a constant in recent weeks.

The Dax rises 0.49%; Cac 40, 0.29%; the FTSE 100, 0.39%, and the FTSE Mib, 0.13%. The Euro Stoxx 50 advanced 0.14%.

Thus, the European stock markets advance in the opening of Wednesday after closing yesterday without great changes and, in general, slightly lower. With the main indices of the Old Continent already closed today, the results of the Federal Reserve meeting will be known.

The Fed has not signaled that there has yet been enough progress to loosen support for the economy that it launched at the start of the pandemic, including promising to keep the overnight benchmark near zero for the next several days. years and from continuing to buy $ 120 billion in government bonds and mortgage-backed securities every month.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the US central bank will wrap up its last two-day meeting on Wednesday. His policy statement is expected to largely follow the mold set in December, when the Fed said it would not change its strategy until there was “substantial additional progress” in meeting its 2% inflation and maximum employment targets.

Many economists expect a sharp rise in employment in the coming months, and Jefferies economists, at the higher end of their forecasts, forecast the creation of 2 million new jobs this month. The US Department of Labor will release its April nonfarm payroll report on May 7.

In Europe, German consumer confidence has already been released, unexpectedly deteriorating in May as rising COVID-19 infections led to further tightening of restrictions on shopping, travel and public life in many areas of Europe’s largest economy, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Read more

Research institute GfK said its consumer confidence index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, fell from -6.1 in April (revised up from -6.2) to -8.8. points.

Consumers’ views on the economic outlook and personal income expectations declined significantly, while their propensity to buy increased moderately, the survey showed.

Wall Street closed this Tuesday in mixed terrain, with little variation compared to the previous day and pending the results of some large US technology companies such as Microsoft and Alphabet.

At the close of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rallied a slight 0.01% and the selective S&P 500 fell 0.02%. The Nasdaq, which brings together the main technology companies, lost 0.34%.

The New York stock market opted for caution in the face of a new round of quarterly results from the “Big Tech”, which coincides with high valuations of the companies involved and the market in record territory.

Although the majority of firms that have reported their data so far have exceeded analysts’ expectations, just over half of them have experienced stock market rallies afterward.

“Despite the fact that most of the companies that are publishing their results both in the main European stock markets and on Wall Street are being able to exceed the estimates managed by analysts, their prices are not“ celebrating ”this fact as one would expect ”, indicate the analysts of Link Securities.

“It is possible that, in many cases, investors consider that the results are already discounted in the prices, especially in the values ​​of sectors such as technology, where the valuations can be classified, in many cases, as not very demanding”, they indicate the same experts.

Cloud computing services and the Xbox game console were consolidated on Tuesday as the main engines that have driven the historic Microsoft during the year of the covid-19 pandemic, with year-on-year profits that soared 35%.

The software giant earned during the first nine months of its fiscal year 2021 (from July 20 to March 21) 44,813 million dollars, coming from revenues that climbed from 104,984 million in March 2020 to the current 121,936 million.

The increase in Internet advertising as a result of the covid-19 pandemic is having a great beneficiary, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, which began in 2021 as it ended in 2020: with skyrocketing profits that almost tripled those achieved a year ago .

The American multinational announced on Tuesday earnings of $ 17.93 billion between January and March 2021, almost three times the $ 6.836 million achieved in the same period of the previous year.

In Europe, large companies such as Aeroports de Paris, Sanofi, Unibail-Rodamco, Valeo, Covestro, JEronimo MArtins, Lloyds or Electrolux publish results.

Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter of 2021 as the investment bank’s strength helped offset the impact of the ongoing restructuring plan and the coronavirus pandemic.

Deutsche presented a more optimistic scenario for 2021, saying it now expects revenue to show a similar figure to last year, whereas it previously estimated it to be “slightly lower.”

The German bank said Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was 908 million euros ($ 1.1 billion), which contrasts with a loss of 43 million euros the previous year. Analysts had expected a profit of almost 600 million euros.

In Spain, Banco Santander obtained an attributable profit of 1,608 million euros during the first quarter of this year, 386% higher than the result of 331 million in the same period of the previous year, in which a provision of 1,600 million euros was recorded. because of the pandemic.

The euro yields against the dollar and is exchanged at 1,206 greenbacks.

Europe’s benchmark Brent oil rose 0.46% to $ 66.17 per barrel, while West Texas rose 0.51% to $ 63.26.