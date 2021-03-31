Europe has suffered the driest summers in 2,100 years since 2015

The last summer droughts in Europe are from 2015. a lot more serious than those of the last 2,100 years on this continent, according to the largest reconstruction of the hydroclimatic conditions published now in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The work, directed by the University of Cambridge (United Kingdom), proposes that this phenomenon is due to anthropogenic climate change and to variations in jet streams.

“We are all aware of the accumulation of exceptionally hot and dry summers that we have had in recent years, but we needed precise reconstructions to see how these phenomena compare with previous years,” he explains Ulf Büntgen, principal investigator of the article, professor of the department of Geography of the University of Cambridge and expert in dendrochronology.

The results, Büntgen points out, show that summers in recent years have been “unusual“In terms of how dry they have been consecutively.

“In general, our knowledge of previous droughts is worse as we go back in time,” says the researcher. In this case, the data prior to the Middle Ages They are “vital” because they allow us to know the variations of droughts of this time and their impact on the functioning and productivity of ecosystems and societies.

Example of a polished cross section of a European oak from the Czech Republic. / Ulf Büntgen

The chemical ‘footprints’ of oaks

To analyze the historical records, the team has studied 27,000 chemical ‘fingerprints’ of 147 Oak trees Europeans from the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Germany. The samples come from living and dead trees, archaeological remains, subfossil materials (more recent remains) and historical constructions made with this type of wood. These footprints are found in the stable isotopes of carbon and oxygen, present in the inner rings of these trees and that provide data on hydroclimatic changes over long periods of time.

Research has been able to construct the largest and most detailed dataset on summer hydroclimatic conditions in central Europe, from Roman times to the present day.

Thus, the isotopes of the oak rings “provide more precise data to reconstruct the hydroclimatic conditions of these areas ”, defends the co-author of the study, Jan Esper, from the University of Mainz (Germany). Research has been able to build the largest and most detailed dataset on summer hydroclimatic conditions in central Europe, from Roman times to the present day.

The values ​​of these isotopes reflect the physicals conditions and the responses of the trees to weather conditions rather than net stem growth, which is obtained with standard tree ring measurements. In this way, the carbon values ​​depend on the photosynthetic activity, while those of oxygen are affected by the water source.

The results of both isotopes “are closely correlated”, details Paolo Cherubini, co-author of the work and professor at the Federal Institute for Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) in Birmensdorf (Switzerland).

Two millennia of data

The data dendrochronological of the study show that there were very humid summers in the years 200, 720 and 1100 of the current era, and very dry times in AD 40, 590, 950 and 1510 Aside from these “out of the ordinary” years, research indicates that Europe is an increasingly drier continent.

Researchers suggest that this abnormal summer drought period is due to human-caused global warming and associated changes in jet streams.

But the samples of the period 2015-2018However, they show that the drought conditions of these summers exceed everything that happened in the previous 2,110 years.

“We have seen a sharp rise [en la sequedad] after centuries of slow and significant growth, which is especially alarming for agriculture and forestry, ”he says. Mirek Trnka, co-author and member of the CzechGlobe Research Center in Brno (Czech Republic). “The unprecedented forest retreat in much of Central Europe corroborates our results,” he continues.

The researchers suggest that this abnormal period of summer droughts is due to anthropogenic global warming and associated changes in jet streams. “Climate change does not mean that everything is going to get drier and drier: some places can get colder or wetter, but extreme weather conditions they will be more and more frequent ”, concludes Büntgen.

Reference:

Büntgen, U. et al. “Recent European drought extremes beyond Common Era background variability”. Nature Geoscience (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41561-021-00698-0

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.