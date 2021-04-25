Europe could say no to its use

Only a few decades ago, automatic facial recognition was an element that we saw from time to time in spy movies, popcorn thrillers and, in only a few cases, some texts that advocated a future in which privacy and civil liberties could be seriously compromised by the use of control systems. Whether these texts were more or less accurate is now on the roof of governments and regulatory bodies.

“Today the sciences anticipate that it is outrageous”, signed Tomás Bretón and Ricardo de la Vega in La Verbena de la Paloma, the iconic zarzuela premiered no less than 127 years ago. We change science for technology and we are left with a fairly adequate description of what we live in these times, in which artificial intelligence takes giant steps and every so often it surpasses the human being in the execution of new tasks and functions, among which is facial recognition.

Automatic facial recognition is already, today, quite present in our lives. We find it, for example, when taking a photo with our phone, and check how it try to identify the people who appear in said snapshot, in order to index it and allow us to quickly access all the photos we have in which that person appears. And the same goes for social networks like Facebook, which has also been working for years developing AI systems trained to recognize people’s faces.

A job in which, curiously, unconsciously we have contributed many of its users, when for years we tag people in the photos that we upload to the social network. A fundamental element for training many artificial intelligence systems is a large and reliable dataset (a set of correctly formatted data that serves as the basis, as an example, for the algorithm). The foundation of Facebook’s facial recognition system was provided, many unknowingly, by its own users.

A few months ago, and we continue with the social network, we told you about their plans to launch augmented reality glasses that, among other functions, would have facial recognition. I do not think it necessary to explain again the reasons why imagine streets full of people with glasses able to identify and geolocate me It constantly seems like a crazy idea to me. And no, I have nothing to hide, I do not frequent illegal spaces or commit illicit activities either on the street or at home, but still, I don’t want Facebook (or any other company) to know where I am against my will.

Fortunately, and as we can read in Venture Beat, the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has ruled on the matter, stating that facial recognition should be banned in Europe because of its ‘deep and undemocratic intrusion’. And it is not a new position, it has previously ruled on the matter, regretting that the European authorities had not responded to its requests in this regard last year.

“A stricter approach is necessary since remote biometric identification, where AI can contribute to unprecedented developments, presents extremely high risks of deep and undemocratic intrusion into people’s private lives,” the regulator said in a statement on your stance on facial recognition. “The EDPS will focus in particular on setting precise limits for those tools and systems that may pose risks to fundamental rights to data protection and privacy”.

It remains to be seen, of course, whether the European Commission will take this report into account or, to be more exact, to what degree it will. Because it is true that a facial recognition system in access control systems and with strict control over the data that they can generate is not the same as populating the streets with cameras connected to AI systems capable of recognizing and geopositioning us without our consent. The former makes sense, the latter is a profoundly undemocratic aberration.