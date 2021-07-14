Europe corrects after US inflation and waiting for Powell

Investors’ attention is focused today on the appearance of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the semi-annual conference on monetary policy before Congress.

This Tuesday it was known that the consumer price index (CPI) in the United States stood at 5.4% in June in the interannual rate, the highest since 2008 and four tenths more than in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today (BLS).

Excluding prices for fresh food and energy components, the index gained 0.9% this month, compared to 0.7% in May. These are higher than expected figures, as analysts consulted by ‘.’ pointed to a gain of 0.5%. Core inflation stood at 4.5% year-on-year, seven tenths above the figure for the previous month.

Wall Street closed this Tuesday in the red after two consecutive days of record highs and the Dow Jones Industrials, its main indicator, lost 0.31%, in a session marked by a rise in inflation greater than expected in the United States and the first quarterly results announcements.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones lost 0.31% or 107.39 points, to 34,888.79; while the selective S & P500 fell 0.35% or 15.42 points, to 4,369.21. The Nasdaq index, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell 0.38% or 55.59 points, to 14,677.25.

The UK regulator believes that the Cellnex-CK Hutchinson deal raises competition issues.

Inditex has approved a temporary program for the repurchase of treasury shares for up to 85 million euros. Likewise, Colonial has agreed to a share buyback program for up to 50 million euros. This Wednesday, the Socimi distributed a dividend charged in full to the share premium reserve for an amount of 0.22 euros per share.

Aena will increase its workforce by 450 people until 2026.

Iberdrola and Windar expand their offshore wind operations in German waters. ACS wins a € 253 million contract in Australia.

CAF and Alstom dispute an order of 630 million euros in Australia.

Vidrala made a payment of a complementary dividend in 2020 for 0.3209 euros gross per share.

The CNMV suspends the Biosearch negotiation from July 15 at Kerry’s request.

At the macroeconomic level, business confidence for Japanese manufacturers rose in July to its highest level in two and a half years as the country’s recovery, driven by exports, remained intact thanks to strong global demand, according to the . Tankan poll.

JPMorgan Chase’s second-quarter earnings soared 155% on the continued recovery of the US economy, but warned that the good outlook will not translate into spectacular earnings in the near term due to low interest rates, weak demand loans and the slowdown in trade (.)

US President Joe Biden’s campaign for new infrastructure investments received a new boost on Tuesday, when top Senate Democrats agreed to a $ 3.5 trillion investment plan that they intend to include in a budget resolution that to be debated soon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said (.)

The European Union will propose measures within a comprehensive climate package that will mean the end of gasoline and diesel car sales in 20 years, accelerating the shift to electric propulsion.