Europe committed to combining covid vaccines with only “encouraging” data from mouse trials

Following the problems with the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines, the University of Oxford strengthens and expands its trial on the combination of covid vaccines

No scientific evidence is available yet: the first results of the study will arrive in May

Two studies of combined vaccination in mice have shown a potent immune response

First it was France, then Germany, and now Denmark too. More and more countries have decided that They will administer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as a second dose to those who received the first AstraZeneca. That is, combine vaccines. Something that, until a few days ago, was no more than a hypothesis, is now becoming reality.

This has important implications for people vaccinated with AstraZeneca (more than two million in Spain) who are waiting to receive their second dose. Because, now, this scenario raises the need to combine vaccines. Is it safe to do so? What risks does it present? What do we know about it?

Pending trial in UK

From the moment the issues with AstraZeneca arose, all eyes were on the study being carried out in the UK. Led by the Oxford Vaccine Group, the Com-Cov study began in February with more than 800 people, and its objective is to study the combination of different covid vaccines in the first and second doses. It is a question of knowing if this reinforces (or not) the immune response, and verifying the safety of doing so.

Combining vaccines is a possibility, therefore, that has been explored long before that the problems with AstraZeneca arose, and that it is not posed as far-fetched, in any case. But there is a problem: the trial is expected to last one year, and will not offer its first results, at least, until May, as reported by the Financial Times. Kate O’Brien, the head of vaccines at the WHO, has already warned that there is still “no data” on combined vaccination regimens.

And it’s something that The experts consulted by NIUS also warned. “The problem with putting the second dose with another vaccine, which is a possibility that was already being considered, is that we do not yet have the results of those experiments. We don’t know what effect it will have ”said the microbiologist Ignacio López-Goñi. The vaccinologist Carlos rodrigo he insisted on the same thing: “There is no scientific evidence in this regard, so it is not recommended. Nor is it something crazy, it can be done, but I don’t see it necessary at all ”.

China also explores it

Combined vaccination, in any case, it’s not that strange. And the UK is not alone in studying it. China too, although for very different reasons: to increase the efficacy of their vaccines, in response to concerns from the scientific community about their efficacy.

For this reason, due to the limited effectiveness of immunization, it is why The combination of vaccines has already been used on other occasions. It is something that has been done before with diseases like HIV or malaria. But never in a massive vaccination scenario like this one now with covid. In which, in addition, at least two of the vaccines that are available are highly effective.

More possible combinations

For now the Oxford study was testing the combination of two vaccines: AstraZeneca and Pfizer. And that is what we will have the first results of in May. But given the situation, those responsible for the trial They have decided to expand it and combine other vaccines as well. In a second phase, they will include those of Modern and Novavax.

Now they are recruiting more than a thousand volunteers, people over 50 who have received their first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines, to inoculate them in second dose the Novavax or Moderna vaccine.

Speaking to the British newspaper The Guardian, Matthew Snape, Professor of Vaccination at the University of Oxford and scientist in charge of the study, explains the objective. “If we can show that combined vaccination generates an immune response as good as normal, without significantly increasing reactions to the vaccine, this it could allow us to immunize more people more quickly ”.

Risks and benefits

The risks that scientists worry about are not so much to do with the safety of doing so as with the fact that not knowing exactly how the immune system will respond. “The main risk is that it does not respond as well and the vaccine loses efficacy”Snape warns in the Financial Times. And this is what scientific evidence is still lacking for. Although the data available Animal tests are promising.

A study conducted in China with mice combining vaccines of adenovirus (such as those from AstraZeneca or Janssen) with another type of vaccine (such as mRNA from Pfizer or Moderna) has shown that, by doing so, increases the immune response in these animals.

Snape further explains that there is another ongoing trial combining AstraZeneca and Pfizer in mice, and that its results, for the moment, are “encouraging”. And all this, he warns, invites the optimism. Because it indicates that in the study that they are carrying out “not only can we see responses as good as in normal vaccination, but we can find something better ”.

Combined vaccines to face new variants

Get to know if this is so It is important, not only in order to solve the current complicated vaccine landscape, but also in the future, in case a third dose is necessary to deal with possible new variants of the virus.

“Launching combined vaccination programs will be toSomething inevitable to face new variantsSnape warns. The study of Oxford is already measuring the immune response of the participants, both antibody and cellular, against virus variants that have emerged in recent months.

So far, what the Oxford researchers are doing broadly is compare study participants’ immune responses with real-world immunity data, in which the population is receiving, so far, two doses of the same vaccine. The results? We will have to wait. And trust that, when they arrive, they will be similar to those obtained in mice.