European countries are facing the coronavirus with all kinds of legal norms: under special states, with powers extended to their governments, with the support or criticism of the opposition and with a greater or lesser role for the regions in decision-making. .

The governments of Spain, Italy, France, Portugal and the United Kingdom -among others- have approved with the backing of Parliament different states of alarm or emergency aimed at achieving total or partial confinement of the population and stopping the coronavirus.

FRANCE

– The French Government, with the support of the Legislative Power, decreed a state of health emergency from March 24 throughout the country, which allows legislating by decree and with an initial duration of two months.

– In recent days, the conservative opposition of Los Republicanos has raised the tone of criticism of the Executive for managing the coronavirus crisis and believes that the de-escalation phase has not been well prepared.

ITALY

– Italy has been in a state of emergency for six months from January 31, an instrument that grants powers to the Council of Ministers and Civil Protection, such as temporarily restricting some individual liberties.

– The Executive has issued decrees that, among other things, provide fines and penalties for those who do not follow the rules and that must be approved by Parliament in the form of a “vote of confidence”, in order to avoid amendments and speed up processing.

– Initial support for Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has been blown up these days, with attacks on his de-escalation plan as he considered it too prudent. Critics range from Matteo Salvini’s far-right League to junior coalition partner and former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, leader of centrist Italia Viva, who threatened to break the tight majority that keeps Conte in power.

– Some southern regions, such as Calabria, have been less affected by the coronavirus and ask to reopen the economy faster.

GERMANY

– Germany has not approved any exceptional regime to apply restrictions on social life and economic activity, although some federal states, such as Bavaria, have declared a state of emergency.

– The central government, supported by the absolute majority of the grand coalition, has been responsible for the approved package to counter the economic consequences of the pandemic.

– The restrictions, despite being the competence of the federal states, have been agreed upon at regular meetings between the sixteen “Länder” and the federal government. Its application and its specifications have not been homogeneous, as is evident in the de-escalation.

UNITED KINGDOM

– The British Parliament approved on March 25 an emergency legislation that gives the government the power to adopt “extraordinary measures” for six months, such as closing premises, businesses and transport, restricting economic activities and limiting the movement of people and social gatherings. . This law does not need to go through the Legislative every month for its extension.

– The opposition has generally supported the measures adopted, although it has pressed for the conservative Executive to increase its ability to test for COVID-19. He also defended at the time limiting the scope of the law to six months, instead of two years.

– The autonomous administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have similar powers to apply emergency measures to those held by British ministers in England. The chief ministers of these three regions participate in regular meetings of the pandemic emergency committee and have coordinated their actions with those of the central executive.

SPAIN

– The Spanish Government decreed the state of alarm since March 14, with very restrictive measures of movement of people and total or partial prohibition of economic activity.

– Congress extended it several times until May 9, with the vote, fundamentally, of the socialists and leftists of United Podemos, who govern in coalition and in the minority, and until now also with the support of the Popular Party (PP) , the main opposition party, but is no longer in favor of continuing to support the state of alarm.

– The regions of the Basque Country and Catalonia are suspicious of the state of alarm: they believe that it serves to arbitrarily restrict their broad management powers, such as healthcare.

PORTUGAL

– The Portuguese Government declared the calamity situation after concluding the state of emergency on May 2, after 45 days in force.

– The opposition leader, from the Social Democratic Party (right), Rui Rio, has supported the Portuguese Government at all times and wished the Executive “courage, nerves of steel and good luck”.

TURKEY

– No state of emergency, but since mid-March strict curfew for over 65s, later extended to under 20s and then to the entire population on weekends. It is forbidden to travel between 31 provinces of the country, reduced to 24 since yesterday, cancellation of flights and intercity transport and local quarantines.

– The opposition has not questioned the measures and, even, several mayors of the social democratic opposition have asked the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for stricter regulations.

RUSSIA

– Without an exception regime at the national level, although with closure of borders and declaration until May 11 of non-working days, but paid.

– The regions are in charge of applying restrictive measures, based above all on public health protection legislation.

– Among the decisions taken, the Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobianin, and the rulers of several regions have imposed a mandatory regime of “self-isolation”, whose constitutionality is questioned, by restricting freedom of movement and having to request electronic permits to leave the home.

BELGIUM

– On March 26, six parties (Flemish N-VA nationalists, socialists, liberals, environmentalists, Christian Democrats and the French-speaking DéFI) granted “special powers” for three extendable months to the minority federal government of Sophie Wilmès in order to adopt the measures necessary

– These powers make it possible to adopt royal decrees, which have the same statute as a bill voted in Parliament, but which do not have to be subject to the usual legislative procedure nor do they need a majority vote of the chamber.

– The plan of lack of confidence presented on April 30 has garnered criticism from the majority of formations, the strongest being those of the left (PS, PTB) for considering that the economy will be given priority over health, and the Flemish nationalist right (N-VA) for the lack of clarity of the measures.

HOLLAND

– Without a state of exception and without new laws applicable during the pandemic.

– A strategy called “intelligent confinement” has been chosen until at least May 20, which leaves the responsibility of managing the situation to society, deciding when and where to leave.

– The official approach of the Dutch Government is decentralized, which means that the Executive of Mark Rutte establishes guidelines, defines prohibitions and studies the dates of, for example, reopening of establishments, but the provinces, municipalities and cities have autonomy to decide how to manage the situation, respecting the minimums defined by the official line.

– The ruling coalition has generally had the support of the entire opposition, with the exception of some criticism from the two far-right parties, which at the beginning asked in Parliament for the total closure of the country and decree the confinement of the population and now criticize the reopening of primary schools next week and demand to open bars and restaurants as soon as possible.

POLAND

– In an epidemic state of emergency since March 14, an indefinite measure that does not need to be extended, after the project was supported by the absolute majority of the ruling Justice and Law (PiS) party in Parliament.

– With these powers, the central government has first implemented sanitary restrictions and then the de-escalation process.

IRELAND

– Ireland’s acting Prime Minister, Christian Democrat Leo Varadkar, introduced an emergency law on March 20 in the Lower House (Dáil) to give legal coverage to measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus and give the government additional powers to manage the crisis.

– Although some voices demand concrete plans for the beginning of the de-escalation and the relaxation of the confinement, in force since March 28, the Government still has majority support and has warned that it will not make a decision until May 18, when will review the health figures.

AUSTRIA

– Movement and meeting restrictions unanimously approved by Parliament on March 15 in the form of a special law, but without declaring a state of alarm. This established the legal basis for the closure of public spaces, such as some parks and playgrounds, movement restrictions and financial aid programs.

– Without opposition or criticism of the measures by the governments of the federal states. In regions such as Tyrol, special isolation measures have been decreed for entire populations due to the special incidence of the pandemic.

HUNGARY

– The two-thirds majority in the parliament of ultra-nationalist Viktor Orbán approved in March a legal amendment that gives the Executive the power to govern by decree and without time limits, with criticism from the opposition, the European Commission and some European governments.

– Mandatory use of masks in shops and transport, while those over 65 can only enter supermarkets, pharmacies and markets between 09.00 and 12.00 in the morning.

GREECE

– Without decreeing special regimes when applying confinement. Its strategy has been based exclusively on the approval of law decrees.

– On March 11, the closure of schools and universities was decreed and, on the 24th of that month, total confinement.

– All the parties represented in Parliament have fully approved these decisions, in sessions that were always held afterwards.

NORDIC COUNTRIES

– No Nordic country has ordered the confinement of the population or proclaimed a state of emergency. Yes, special legislation has been passed to increase the powers of governments and restrictive measures have been introduced that affect social mobility and economic activity.

– Generalized support from the opposition to the expansion of powers.

– The Danish Parliament unanimously approved a package of measures a month and a half ago, in force until March 1, 2021, which allows isolation and forced hospital admissions of the infected, prohibiting access to official institutions, supermarkets and shops, asylums or hospitals and introduce restrictions on the means of transport.

– Sweden, which has adopted a softer line against the pandemic, approved a temporary emergency law in mid-April and in force until June 30, agreed among all parliamentary forces and which has not yet been applied, which will allow the Executive close ports, airports, train stations, shopping malls and restaurants, among others.

– In Norway, the conservative Executive approved in March, with the support of the main opposition force, an emergency legislation that gives it broad powers to take measures in relation to the pandemic, although legal provisions can be stopped a day later if a third of the parliamentarians so decide.

The law, effective for one month, has been extended until May 27.

– Finland applied the state of emergency for the first time in its history on March 16, by means of a government decree that was subsequently endorsed by the Eduskunta (Parliament), with the support of the opposition.

Initially, the state of emergency was decreed until April 13, although it was later extended for a further month, and meant the closure of borders, educational centers, cultural and sports spaces, and a ban on the gathering of more than ten people.

In general, the main opposition parties – the conservatives and the extreme right – have supported the measures of the center-left government, albeit with specific criticism, and there have been no notable discrepancies between the regional and central governments.