Europe advises against a certain brand of vaccine for those who have suffered from this syndrome

07/09/2021 at 6:18 PM CEST

The Safety Committee of the European Medicines Agency (PRAC) has recommended that people who have previously suffered from capillary leak syndrome do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Janssen doses, as has it happens with AstraZeneca.

The Committee also recommended that capillary leak syndrome be added to product information as a new side effect of the vaccine, along with a warning to make healthcare professionals and patients aware of this risk.

The Committee reviewed 3 cases of capillary leak syndrome in people who had received the Janssen vaccine, which occurred within two days of vaccination. One of those affected had a history of capillary leak syndrome and two of them subsequently died. As of June 21, 2021, more than 18 million doses of Janssen had been administered worldwide.

Capillary leak syndrome is a very rare and serious condition that causes fluid to leak from small blood vessels (capillaries), resulting in swelling, mainly in the arms and legs, low blood pressure, thickening of the blood and low levels of albumin (an important protein in the blood).

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) states that people who have been vaccinated with Janssen should seek immediate medical assistance if they experience rapid swelling of the arms and legs or sudden weight gain in the days following the vaccination. These symptoms are usually associated with feeling faint (due to low blood pressure).

The PRAC has advanced that it will continue to monitor cases of this disease and “will take the necessary measures.” The Committee has also asked Janssen, the company that markets the vaccine, for more information on a possible mechanism for the development of capillary leak syndrome after vaccination.