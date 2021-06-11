Europa will also send a space mission to Venus

EnVision Instruments

It will have three outstanding scientific instruments:

A radar probe to provide information about the underground structure of the planet A set of spectrometers to examine the chemical composition of the surface and atmosphere of Venus An additional radar system to map the surface (VenSAR, provided by NASA).

EnVision is scheduled to take off shortly after NASA missions, between 2031 and 2033 (and with a cruise time of 15 months and an orbital adaptation period of 16 months that will place it in a quasipolar orbit; specifically, EnVision will be placed in a low orbit of Venus, between 220 and 540 kilometers from the planet), and all they will offer us the most detailed and complete view of this planet.

“Our growing fleet of missions will provide us, and future generations, with the best information about how our planetary neighborhood works, particularly relevant in an era in which we are discovering more and more unique exoplanet systems, ”concludes Hasinger.

The mission was chosen instead of an astrophysics project called Theseus, who would have studied very distant gamma-ray bursts and other transient events, with the aim of understanding the life cycle of the first stars, according to ESA.

Questions to answer

Is Venus Geologically Active Yet? Will it have oceans? Could it have harbored life? Why did Venus and Earth evolve so differently?

These missions will open up our knowledge about the planet a little more and could help us discover if it would represent a vision of the future of the Earth. if it were to succumb to a catastrophic greenhouse effect. Recall that Venus has the most intense greenhouse effect that we know of, with an atmosphere full of carbon dioxide.

Venus, here we go.