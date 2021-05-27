Europa League: Rogelio Funes Mori celebrates his brother’s championship with Villarreal

Villarreal have put their name in the history books of European competitions, winning the first UEFA Europa League title in their history by beating Manchester United on penalties.

The championship achieved by the Yellow Submarine has crossed the borders until reaching Mexico, after the forward Rogelio Funes Mori boasted in his social networks as he celebrated the achievement of his brother Ramiro Funes Mori with the Spanish club.

Read also: Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: YouTuber Zabalive’s mascot predicts the Liga MX champion

Via Instagram, the twin released a video in his stories of the moment in which he shows how he enjoys the Villarreal celebration after defeating Manchester United while singing with joy and with the following legend.

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori celebrating the UEFA Europa League title that his brother Ramiro Funes Mori won with Villarreal Photo Capture Instagram Stories @ rogeliofm9

“Come on Villarreal, come on melli @funesmoriofi,” he wrote.

With this, Villarreal has become the fifth representative of The Spanish league which will be part of the next edition of the UEFA champions league together with Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Seville.

Read also: Cruz Azul: A fan of La Maquina loses her life and her brother asks for the title in her memory