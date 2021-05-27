Europa League: Miguel Layún’s Message for Villarreal after winning against Manchester

The Veracruz soccer player, former player of the Villarreal, Miguel Layún, He sent a congratulatory message on social networks for the Spanish team, after they achieved the Europa League title by defeating Manchester United on penalties.

The player played in the yellow team in the 2018-19 season, where he was present in the first half of the season.

“Congratulations @VillarrealCF for having won the @EuropaLeague !!! A lot of work behind, deserved it! Wrote the Mexican player.

Layún played 8 games with the whole of the Spanish League, as he only spent 6 months in the team because he decided to return to the MX League with Rayados de Monterrey.