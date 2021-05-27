Europa League: Gerónimo Rulli revealed how he experienced the victory penalty

Geronimo Rulli, goalkeeper of the Villarreal, became the hero of the match by saving the last penalty of the series against the Manchester United, to give the UEFA Europa League title to the Yellow Submarine; in addition to having marked the previous one.

At the end of the meeting, Rulli was sincere and assured that he did not think too much about his collection and executed it “with what he had left”, to defeat David De Gea and then beat him again, stopping his collection to end the series.

“I didn’t think because if I did it it was worse. I kicked with the strength I had left. I do not know what I did. I was just thinking about him coming in. It is a huge joy because it is the result of a great season “

Rulli also acknowledged that “not even in his dreams” did he imagine defining a title like that of Europe, where he has to score the last goal and save the last penalty, to deliver the first international trophy to his team in history.

“Not in my best dream did I imagine a round to kick the last one and save the next. I prepared for each game and do my best. The coach gave me the chance to play and to finish it this way is worth it “

