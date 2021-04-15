Europa League: Edson Álvarez is a starter in Ajax vs Roma of the 4th final return

Football

The team of Ajax visits the Olympic field to face Roma, in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Europa League. The Italian team comes with an advantage with a score of 1-2, as a visitor.

Those led by Ten Hag know that they had the opportunity to arrive with a clear advantage for this meeting; However, the mistakes they made on offense cost him the game.

Although they are going to come out with an offensive proposal, true to their custom, the Mexican Edson Álvarez is a starter, showing that he has earned the trust of the Dutch strategist and is a fundamental part of Ajax.

In case of getting involved, it would be their second semifinal in the last four years in continental tournaments, remembering that in the 2018-19 campaign, they reached the semifinals of the Champions League.