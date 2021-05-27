Europa, Jupiter’s icy moon, may be full of active volcanoes within it

Europe It is, without a doubt, one of the most interesting stars in the Solar System. Jupiter’s moon has a layer of ice covering it and has long drawn the interest of researchers because of what it can hold inside: liquid water. Now new research suggests there may be more: active volcanoes under the ice sheet.

As collected by NASA in its latest research, there is a possibility of a volcanic eruption under the ice sheet. This would be possible due to the internal heat of the moon, which could trigger volcanic activity. On the outside a huge and thick layer of ice, on the inside liquid water and erupting volcanoes.

Volcanoes, water, and (maybe) alien life

For a long time there has been evidence suggesting a global ocean under the icy surface of Europa. If the top is frozen, the bottom is most likely runny. Reason? The geothermal heat produced by the moon. But perhaps there may be more than liquid water. According to research published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, Europe could have active volcanoes.

As Europa orbits Jupiter, uA gravitational influence between the two stars that causes the interior of Europe to “flex”. The researchers describe this influence as when we bend a metal. As we do it more and more it is heated by the energy that is released from the flex. The same would be happening in the interior of Europe, causing volcanic eruptions to occur with the energy generated.

These eruptions are probably occurring more at the poles of Europa than in the rest of the moon. This is because this is where the structural stress from Jupiter’s gravity is at its highest. The activity could be intense enough that internal materials melt and are ejected through the crust in the form of volcanoes.

All of it at the moment it is based on mathematical models and simulations that have been made with the data that are known from Europe. We will be able to dispel some of these doubts shortly, when NASA’s Europa Clipper mission is launched. Europa Clipper is estimated to launch in 2024 and will arrive at Jupiter in 2030 to take a closer look at its composition and details.

The evidence of liquid water and possible volcanic eruptions make Europe one of the most promising places to host extraterrestrial life. According to the researchers, this is additional evidence indicating that Europe is a suitable environment for the emergence of life.

